Countdown To Change Of Power In Bihar: Suspense Over Name Of New Chief Minister Will End Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 13 (IANS) Bihar politics is currently at a crucial juncture. As time passes, the buzz around the formation of a new government in the state is intensifying. April 14 and 15 are considered crucial as it is likely that the name of Bihar's new Chief Minister will be revealed during this time.

According to sources, the NDA has instructed all 202 of its MLAs to remain in Patna on April 14 and 15. No MLA will be allowed to leave the city during this period.

The BJP leadership has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer, who will arrive in Patna on April 14 and monitor the process.

An important meeting of the NDA legislative party is scheduled for April 14.

The name of the new Chief Minister is likely to be finalised at this meeting. After this, Nitish Kumar may submit his resignation.

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in of the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister the following day i.e. April 15.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a Cabinet meeting on April 14 at 11 A.M. It is believed that he may submit his resignation to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain after this meeting.

Bihar Industry Minister, Dilip Jaiswal said,“We will attend the Cabinet meeting and abide by whatever decision the Chief Minister takes."

Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader, Sanjay Kumar Jha, expressed confidence and said that the entire process is proceeding smoothly and that the Chief Minister himself is monitoring it.

The administration in Patna has deployed all its forces for the swearing-in ceremony.

District Magistrate Dr. Thiyagarajan has provided the Governor with detailed information on security, VVIP movement, and other arrangements.

Many prominent leaders and distinguished guests from across the country are expected to attend the event, and strict security arrangements are being made.

Medical teams and ambulances are on alert. Fire brigade and disaster management teams have been deployed.

While the administration is busy with preparations, a series of meetings are underway at the Chief Minister's residence. These meetings are discussing the names of ministers, the guest list, and the program outline.

Overall, a change of power in Bihar is just a few steps away.

April 14 and 15 could prove to be a watershed moment for state politics - not only will a new government be formed, but it will also determine who will hold the reins of Bihar.