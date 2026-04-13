'Scoring 200-Plus Consistently Feels Like I've A Lot Of Talent In The Team,Â€TM Feels RCB Captain Patidar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar expressed pride in his teamâ€TMs performances and stated that consistently getting 200-plus feels like there is a lot of talent in the team.

RCB continued their strong run in IPL 2026 with an 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, registering their highest-ever total at the venue.

Riding on a blistering 78 off 36 balls by Phil Salt, who was named Player of the Match, and a captainâ€TMs knock of 53 off 20 balls by Rajat Patidar, RCB posted a formidable total on Sunday. With the ball, Krunal Pandya (1/26) and Suyash Sharma (2-47) played key roles in restricting Mumbaiâ€TMs chase.

Reflecting on the teamâ€TMs consistent batting performances, skipper Patidar said, â€œLooking at the moment, it feels like we are scoring 200-plus in every match. It gives me a lot of confidence and as a captain, I feel like I have a lot of talent in the team.â€

Patidar, who also recorded the fastest fifty by a captain in the tournamentâ€TMs history with a 17-ball half-century, elaborated on his batting approach:

â€œI donâ€TMt really think too much about how I want to play. I try to react to the ball and stay clear about what I want to do, which shot I want to hit, which bowler I want to target. Even in the dugout, I try to read where the scoring opportunities are,â€ he said.

Praising the batting unit for laying a solid foundation, spinner Krunal Pandya said, â€œEvery game you have to earn that win. The way everyone is batting, Virat, Salty, Tim, everyone has contributed. Iâ€TMm especially happy for Salty, the way he counter-attacked in the powerplay. That set us up really well,â€

Highlighting the captainâ€TMs impact, he added, â€œThe way Rajat has batted in all four innings, the consistency and clarity, itâ€TMs been unbelievable. The captain is leading from the front and I hope he continues.â€

Krunal also credited the support staff for the teamâ€TMs batting success saying, â€œA lot of credit goes to DK, the mastermind as well. He has worked really hard with individuals to get the best out of them. He will be the happiest seeing the way we are battingâ€

Assessing the bowling effort under challenging conditions, Patidar said, â€œEven with 200 on the board, there is always pressure with dew and conditions. I thought Bhuvi bhai and Jacob started very well and executed the plan.â€

The RCB skipper identified Rasikh Salamâ€TMs spell as a key turning point. â€œThe turning point for me was Rasik. The way he planned, the slower balls, the yorkers, it gave me confidence. After his first over, I felt he could change the gameâ€

Patidar reserved special praise for Krunal Pandyaâ€TMs bowling. â€œK.P. is the most courageous bowler I have ever seen. He has so many skills. He keeps the batsman in doubt about the next ball. This is his strength. He bowls with a lot of confidence. He is not afraid to do anything.â€

RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan lauded Rasikhâ€TMs resilience in his first appearance of the season.

â€œHeâ€TMs a guy who we know has got a lot of character and shows a lot of resilience. Everybody could see that he was cramping in both legs, but heâ€TMs still competing and doing the best for the team. Thatâ€TMs what Rasik is. A pocket dynamite, a fighter and a competitor,â€ he said.

Reflecting on the win at a familiar venue, Krunal said, â€œI know the conditions really well. Wankhede and Chinnaswamy are two of my favourite grounds. This is one of my favourite grounds, so I always look forward to coming and playing over here. But for me, W matters a lot at the end of the day. I am glad that I was able to perform in a game where we won.â€

Looking ahead, Patidar expressed excitement about returning to their home ground stating, â€œVery much excited to go back to Chinnaswamy and play with our 12-man army.â€