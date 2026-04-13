Brett Lee Pays Emotional Tribute To Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, Recalls Recording Â€ ̃You're The One For Meâ€TM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee paid an emotional tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recalling their unique musical collaboration after the iconic vocalist passed away at the age of 92.

The unlikely partnership between Lee and Bhosle had captured widespread attention in 2007 with the release of the track You're the One for Me, a song that brought together cricket and music fans alike and went on to become immensely popular.

Reflecting on that experience, Lee shared a heartfelt message on social media:

â€œI had the pleasure of writing and recording Youâ€TMre the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. Itâ€TMs something Iâ€TMll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasnâ€TMt just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. Thereâ€TMs no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come,â€ Lee penned on Instagram while sharing a picture with the legendary singer.

In his autobiography My Life: Brett Lee, he had opened up about the memorable collaboration, revealing that the music video for the song was filmed during his visit to India for the 2006 Champions Trophy. The cricketer even lent his voice to Hindi lines in the track, including â€œHaan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga.â€

"I had great fun. I didn't tell any of my teammates what I was up to; when I went to shoot, I told them I was just going for a look through the streets. Four months after that whirlwind recording experience, I caught up with Asha when she visited Sydney to perform at the Opera House. She gave me her compilation album with a personally signed message. It will always be one of my treasures," Lee wrote in his book.

Lee also revealed that he wrote the lyrics for the song, featured in the album Asha and Friends, in just about 30 minutes, an experience that helped him tap into a different creative side.

"I had to prove I could sing. I passed the test by doing a couple of songs in a room that had been booked in the team hotel. Shamir seemed happy with the result. I was told a song for the compilation would be chosen for me... there was only one thing I wanted to change," he recalled.

Describing his admiration for Bhosle, Lee had written, "She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend. She was in her 70s, had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood films and released countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music.â€

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday and passed away on Sunday, marking the end of an era in Indian music.