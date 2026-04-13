SC Issues Notice On PIL Seeking Biometric Voter Verification To Curb Electoral Fraud

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and all states on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking implementation of fingerprint and iris-based biometric identification of voters at polling stations to curb electoral malpractices.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Issuing a notice, the CJI Kant-led Bench made it clear that the relief sought in the petition cannot be considered for the ensuing Assembly elections in certain states.

“Prima facie, the nature of reliefs cannot be considered for the ensuing elections in some of the states. However, whether such a recourse deserves to be followed for the next parliamentary elections and/or elections of state legislatures needs to be examined,” the apex court said.

During the hearing, the CJI Kant-led Bench remarked that implementation of such a mechanism would require“major changes in rules” and entail a“huge financial burden”.

The plea contended that fingerprint and iris biometric authentication at polling booths would help curb bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate voting, ghost voting and other electoral malpractices.

It stated that despite various steps taken by the poll body, instances of electoral fraud continue to persist, undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

“The injury to citizens is extremely large as bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate voting and ghost voting still affects the purity and integrity of the electoral process,” the petition said.

According to the petitioner, adoption of biometric verification at polling booths would ensure that only genuine and duly-registered electors are permitted to cast their votes and would strengthen the principle of“one citizen, one vote”.

The plea claimed that the ECI can exercise its plenary powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to introduce such biometric authentication measures for ensuring free and fair elections.

Upadhyay said he had submitted a representation to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners on March 28 seeking implementation of fingerprint and iris biometric identification at polling booths, but no action was taken, necessitating the filing of the PIL.