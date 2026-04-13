ER+/ HER2 - Ve Breast Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast Report 2022-2036
Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ER+/ HER2 - ve Breast Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer pipeline is active, brimming with potential late- and mid-stage drugs. Notable industry players-Radius Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Roche, and others-are set to impact forthcoming market dynamics.
The report "ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2036" dives deep into current treatments, emerging drugs, and market share within the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan.
Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm
ER+/HER2- breast cancer typically originates in the breast ducts or lobules, with hormone receptors playing a pivotal role in cancer cell growth. Distinguishing between HR+ and HR- cancers is essential for targeted treatment strategies.
Diagnosis and Treatment
Diagnosis integrates imaging and clinical assessment. With ER expression as a primary marker, anti-estrogen agents like SERMs, AIs, and SERDs are employed along with targeted agents to tackle resistance in HR+ cases.
Epidemiology
The report details historical and forecasted epidemiology, assessing ER+/HER2- incidences and stage-specific distributions across major markets up to 2036.
Market Outlook
ER+ breast cancer treatment spans from surgery to drug therapy based on the tumor stage and hormonal status. The market is set for substantial changes with evolving therapeutic approaches, including systemic therapy for Stage II and III cancers.
The pipeline is robust, with Elacestrant, Giredestrant, and other novel agents on the horizon, progressively altering therapeutic landscapes. The U.S. market sits at USD 3.47 billion in the first-line setting as of 2022.
Competitive Intelligence
Market evaluation incorporates competitive intelligence tools, highlighting SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's analysis to guide stakeholder strategies.
Key Findings, 7MM insights
Countries in the 7MM model show an upward trend in breast cancer incidence, driven by advancements in treatment protocols and healthcare expenditure.
Drug Chapters
- KISQALI, IBRANCE, and AFINITOR among approved therapies. Emerging drugs like Elacestrant and Giredestrant are in various stages of FDA review. Breast Cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer globally. In 2022, the total incident population in the U.S. reached 256,431. The ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer segment dominates, with a U.S. market size of USD 6.75 billion in 2022, and is poised for growth through the forecast period. The ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer market is set to evolve significantly due to pipeline innovations and strategic developments within therapeutic areas. The 7MM market outlook projects increased cancer drug penetration through ongoing advancements and upcoming drug launches.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer
4. Key Events
5. SWOT Analysis
6. ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM
6.1. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Adjuvant/Neoadjuvant Setting in 2022
6.2. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Adjuvant/Neoadjuvant Setting in 2036
6.3. Total Market Size Distribution by class in First Line Setting in 2022
6.4. Total Market Size Distribution by class in First Line Setting in 2036
6.5. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Second Line and above Setting in 2022
6.6. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Second Line and above Setting in 2036
7. Disease Background and Overview
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Types of Breast Cancer
7.2.1. Subtypes of Breast Cancer
7.2.2. Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer
7.3. Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer
7.3.1. Estrogen Receptor
7.3.2. Estrogen Receptor 1 Mutations
7.4. Metabolic Pathway of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer
7.4.1. Role of Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ER?) in Regulating Breast Cancer Metabolism
7.5. Symptoms of HR-Positive Breast Cancer
7.6. Risk Factors of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer
7.7. Diagnosis of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer
7.8. Diagnostic Guidelines
7.8.1. Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Testing in Breast Cancer: ASCO/CAP Guideline Update 2020
7.8.2. Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Testing in Breast Cancer: American Society of Clinical Oncology/College of American Pathologists Clinical Practice Guideline Focused Update
8. Treatment of Estrogen-Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer
8.1. Treatment Algorithm of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer
8.2. Treatment Guidelines for Estrogen-Receptor (ER) Positive Breast Cancer
8.2.1. Endocrine Treatment and Targeted Therapy for Hormone Receptor-Positive, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer: ASCO Guideline Update
8.2.2. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Breast Cancer
9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Epidemiology Methodology
9.3. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
9.4. Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the 7MM
9.5. The United States
9.5.1. Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States
9.5.2. Incidence of Breast Cancer Cases by Menopausal Status in the United States
9.5.3. Stage-Specific Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States
9.5.4. Subtype-specific Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States
9.5.5. Treatment Eligible Pool for Localized and Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States
9.6. EU4 and the UK
9.7. Japan
10. Patient Journey
11. Marketed Products
11.1. Key-cross Competition
11.2. KISQALI (ribociclib; LEE011): Novartis
11.2.1. Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activity
11.2.4. Clinical Development
11.2.5. Safety and Efficacy
11.2.6. Product Profile
11.3. PIQRAY (alpelisib; BYL719): Novartis
11.4. VERZENIO (abemaciclib): Eli Lilly
11.5. IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer
11.6. LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca
11.7. AFINITOR (everolimus): Novartis
11.8. FASLODEX (fulvestrant) Injection: AstraZeneca
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross Competition
12.2. Elacestrant (RAD1901): Radius Pharmaceuticals
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.3. Amcenestrant (SAR439859): Sanofi
12.4. Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545): Roche
12.5. Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca
12.6. LY3484356/Imlunestrant: Eli Lilly
12.7. Lerociclib: EQRx
12.8. TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan): Gilead
12.9. Capivasertib: AstraZeneca
12.10. Lasofoxifene: Sermonix Pharmaceuticals
12.11. SFX-01: Evgen Pharma
12.12. SM-88: Tyme
12.13. Inavolisib: Roche/ Genentech
12.14. Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo
12.15. Enobosarm: Veru
13. ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer: 7MM Market Analysis
13.1. Key Finding
13.2. Total Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the 7MM
13.3. Market Methodology
13.4. Attribute Analysis
13.5. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
13.6. Market Outlook
13.7. United States Market Size
13.7.1. Total Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States
13.7.2. Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Adjuvant/Neoadjuvant Setting in the United States
13.7.3. Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in First Line Setting in the United States
13.7.4. Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Second Line Setting and Above in the United States
13.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size
13.9. Japan Market Size
14. Unmet Needs
15. Market Access and Reimbursement
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