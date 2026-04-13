ER+/ HER2 - Ve Breast Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast Report 2022-2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the ER+/HER2- breast cancer market include the growth of novel CDK4/6 inhibitors and next-generation SERDs, offering advanced treatment options. Strong R&D from players like AstraZeneca and Roche, coupled with the rising incidence, presents significant potential. Enhanced market penetration is anticipated globally.

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ER+/ HER2 - ve Breast Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer pipeline is active, brimming with potential late- and mid-stage drugs. Notable industry players-Radius Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Roche, and others-are set to impact forthcoming market dynamics.

The report "ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2036" dives deep into current treatments, emerging drugs, and market share within the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan.

Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

ER+/HER2- breast cancer typically originates in the breast ducts or lobules, with hormone receptors playing a pivotal role in cancer cell growth. Distinguishing between HR+ and HR- cancers is essential for targeted treatment strategies.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis integrates imaging and clinical assessment. With ER expression as a primary marker, anti-estrogen agents like SERMs, AIs, and SERDs are employed along with targeted agents to tackle resistance in HR+ cases.

Epidemiology

The report details historical and forecasted epidemiology, assessing ER+/HER2- incidences and stage-specific distributions across major markets up to 2036.

Market Outlook

ER+ breast cancer treatment spans from surgery to drug therapy based on the tumor stage and hormonal status. The market is set for substantial changes with evolving therapeutic approaches, including systemic therapy for Stage II and III cancers.

The pipeline is robust, with Elacestrant, Giredestrant, and other novel agents on the horizon, progressively altering therapeutic landscapes. The U.S. market sits at USD 3.47 billion in the first-line setting as of 2022.

Competitive Intelligence

Market evaluation incorporates competitive intelligence tools, highlighting SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's analysis to guide stakeholder strategies.

Key Findings, 7MM insights

Countries in the 7MM model show an upward trend in breast cancer incidence, driven by advancements in treatment protocols and healthcare expenditure.

Drug Chapters



KISQALI, IBRANCE, and AFINITOR among approved therapies.

Emerging drugs like Elacestrant and Giredestrant are in various stages of FDA review.

Breast Cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer globally. In 2022, the total incident population in the U.S. reached 256,431.

The ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer segment dominates, with a U.S. market size of USD 6.75 billion in 2022, and is poised for growth through the forecast period.

The ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer market is set to evolve significantly due to pipeline innovations and strategic developments within therapeutic areas. The 7MM market outlook projects increased cancer drug penetration through ongoing advancements and upcoming drug launches.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer

4. Key Events

5. SWOT Analysis

6. ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

6.1. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Adjuvant/Neoadjuvant Setting in 2022

6.2. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Adjuvant/Neoadjuvant Setting in 2036

6.3. Total Market Size Distribution by class in First Line Setting in 2022

6.4. Total Market Size Distribution by class in First Line Setting in 2036

6.5. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Second Line and above Setting in 2022

6.6. Total Market Size Distribution by class in Second Line and above Setting in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types of Breast Cancer

7.2.1. Subtypes of Breast Cancer

7.2.2. Molecular Subtypes of Breast Cancer

7.3. Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.3.1. Estrogen Receptor

7.3.2. Estrogen Receptor 1 Mutations

7.4. Metabolic Pathway of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.4.1. Role of Estrogen Receptor Alpha (ER?) in Regulating Breast Cancer Metabolism

7.5. Symptoms of HR-Positive Breast Cancer

7.6. Risk Factors of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.7. Diagnosis of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

7.8. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.8.1. Estrogen and Progesterone Receptor Testing in Breast Cancer: ASCO/CAP Guideline Update 2020

7.8.2. Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 Testing in Breast Cancer: American Society of Clinical Oncology/College of American Pathologists Clinical Practice Guideline Focused Update

8. Treatment of Estrogen-Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

8.1. Treatment Algorithm of Estrogen Receptor (ER)-Positive Breast Cancer

8.2. Treatment Guidelines for Estrogen-Receptor (ER) Positive Breast Cancer

8.2.1. Endocrine Treatment and Targeted Therapy for Hormone Receptor-Positive, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer: ASCO Guideline Update

8.2.2. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Breast Cancer

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Epidemiology Methodology

9.3. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

9.4. Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the 7MM

9.5. The United States

9.5.1. Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.2. Incidence of Breast Cancer Cases by Menopausal Status in the United States

9.5.3. Stage-Specific Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.4. Subtype-specific Incidence of Breast Cancer in the United States

9.5.5. Treatment Eligible Pool for Localized and Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States

9.6. EU4 and the UK

9.7. Japan

10. Patient Journey

11. Marketed Products

11.1. Key-cross Competition

11.2. KISQALI (ribociclib; LEE011): Novartis

11.2.1. Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activity

11.2.4. Clinical Development

11.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.6. Product Profile

11.3. PIQRAY (alpelisib; BYL719): Novartis

11.4. VERZENIO (abemaciclib): Eli Lilly

11.5. IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer

11.6. LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

11.7. AFINITOR (everolimus): Novartis

11.8. FASLODEX (fulvestrant) Injection: AstraZeneca

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Elacestrant (RAD1901): Radius Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3. Amcenestrant (SAR439859): Sanofi

12.4. Giredestrant (RG6171, GDC-9545): Roche

12.5. Camizestrant (AZD9833): AstraZeneca

12.6. LY3484356/Imlunestrant: Eli Lilly

12.7. Lerociclib: EQRx

12.8. TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan): Gilead

12.9. Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

12.10. Lasofoxifene: Sermonix Pharmaceuticals

12.11. SFX-01: Evgen Pharma

12.12. SM-88: Tyme

12.13. Inavolisib: Roche/ Genentech

12.14. Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo

12.15. Enobosarm: Veru

13. ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer: 7MM Market Analysis

13.1. Key Finding

13.2. Total Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the 7MM

13.3. Market Methodology

13.4. Attribute Analysis

13.5. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.6. Market Outlook

13.7. United States Market Size

13.7.1. Total Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in the United States

13.7.2. Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Adjuvant/Neoadjuvant Setting in the United States

13.7.3. Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in First Line Setting in the United States

13.7.4. Market Size of ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer in Second Line Setting and Above in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size

13.9. Japan Market Size

14. Unmet Needs

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

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