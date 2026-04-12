Hema Malini Calls Asha Bhosle's Demise A Loss That Can 'Never Be Compensated'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has left a huge void in the industry after her passing away at the age of 92 on Sunday.

The veteran actress said that she had an intense emotional connection with the singer, who was also the voice behind many of her songs.

Hema further stated that she enjoyed a great rapport with both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.

Pouring her heart out, the 'Sholay' actress compiled an emotional post saying, "Asha Tai no more! I just can't believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving (folded hands emoji) It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry (sic)."

Hema also termed Asha Bhosle's demise as an irreplaceable loss to the entire country. "It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!," the post concluded.

One of the most celebrated singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama 'Majha Bal'.

Expanding her horizon, she later shifted her focus towards Hindi film music, giving the music lovers some gems such as 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani', 'Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji', 'O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan', and 'Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana', to name just a few.

Known to have sung in multiple languages, Asha Bhosle worked with several prominent music composers including Shankar-Jaikishan, Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman.