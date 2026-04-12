CE Meets With The President Of The Portuguese Parliament

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 11 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the President of the Portuguese Parliament, Mr José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, at Government Headquarters in Macao on Friday (10 April). The two sides exchanged views on further deepening the friendly and cooperative relations between China and Portugal, as well as continuing to leverage Macao's role as a bridge and link between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Mr Sam began by welcoming Mr Aguiar-Branco and his delegation to Macao. He noted that Mr Aguiar-Branco's visit to China had included meetings with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, Mr Zhao Leji, and the Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Mr Han Zheng, to renew the traditional friendship between the two countries and deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation. The inclusion of Macao as a stop on Mr Aguiar-Branco's visit to the People's Republic of China fully demonstrates the continued strengthening of the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as Portugal's strong ties of friendship with Macao, Mr Sam said. He also noted that a delegation from the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would visit Portugal later this month. It will be the largest such mission to engage with Portuguese officials, with the broadest scope of engagement to date. This demonstrates the MSAR Government's high regard for enhancing Macao-Portugal ties, and the its determination to expand cooperation between the two sides in a pragmatic manner, the Chief Executive stated.

Mr Sam noted that, under the leadership and support of the Central Government, the Macao SAR Government has governed in strict accordance with the Constitution and the MSAR Basic Law. He added that, over the years, social harmony and stability have been maintained in Macao, and the economy has continued to grow. The advantages of the“One country, two systems” principle have been fully demonstrated. As President Xi Jinping stated during the ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland,“One country, two systems” is a sound principle that must be upheld in the long term. The values embodied in“One country, two systems” belong not only to China, but also to the world, and are worthy of collective protection.

Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the Portuguese Government for its long-standing trust in, and support for, the“One country, two systems” principle. At the same time, he said, the MSAR Government has always attached great importance to – and been committed to – preserving the cultural traditions of those in Macao with Portuguese heritage. The MSAR has been actively promoting the teaching and dissemination of the Portuguese language, while ensuring in Macao the harmonious coexistence and mutual enrichment of Chinese culture and Portuguese culture. Macao will further fulfil its role as a“precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; fully leverage the mechanisms of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao); and contribute to the further strengthening of China-Portugal relations in pursuit of greater mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Mr Aguiar-Branco stated that his visit to China is of great significance, demonstrating Portugal's high regard for the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Portugal. He noted that the two countries aim to continue making joint contributions to promoting friendly cooperation, building on a solid foundation of mutual trust and support.

The successful implementation of the“One country, two systems” principle in Macao has yielded remarkable achievements, said Mr Aguiar-Branco, commending Macao's efforts in safeguarding cultural diversity. He emphasised that Portugal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and supports Macao in better fulfilling its role as a bridge and link to help deepen cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as the Community of Portuguese Language Countries. He expressed hope that, through the Macao platform, exchanges and cooperation between China and Portugal would be continuously strengthened, enabling both sides to address international uncertainties jointly. Furthermore, Mr Aguiar-Branco welcomed the upcoming visit of the Macao SAR Government delegation to Portugal, which he noted would help both sides further elevate the level of cooperation.

Also present at Friday's meeting were: the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Ms Bian Lixin; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak. Also present were: the Ambassador of Portugal in China, Mr Manuel Carvalho; the Consul General of Portugal in Macao, Mr Alexandre José dos Reis Leitão; Member of the Portuguese Parliament and President of the Portugal-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mr Hugo Carneiro; Member of the Portuguese Parliament and Vice-President of the Portugal-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, Mr Paulo Núncio; and Members of the Portuguese Parliament and of the Portugal-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ms Edite Estrela, Ms Felicidade Vital, and Ms Paula Santos Barbosa.

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