'A Timeless Voice, Irreplaceable Legacy': Cricket Fraternity Mourns The Demise Of Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) the Indian cricket fraternity mourned the demise of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, saying her timeless voice will never fade and her melodies will echo forever.

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Asha Bhosle ji. Her voice wasn't just music, it was emotion that touched generations. An irreplaceable loss for Indian music. Rest in peace," former India pacer Jhulan Goswami wrote on X.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Asha Bhosale Ji. A voice that will never fade and a legacy that will always be remembered for her contribution to Indian music. Thoughts & prayers with her loved ones," former India spinner Anil Kumble wrote.

Meanwhile, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote,“Grew up listening to Asha ji... didn't matter the mood, there was always a song of hers that fit it perfectly. So many memories, so many emotions tied to that voice. It feels like a part of our growing up has gone silent today. Rest in peace Asha ji. My deepest condolences.”

“A voice that stayed with us through every phase of life. Grateful for all the music you gave the world. Asha Bhosle ji, you will always be remembered. Strength and prayers to the family,” wrote Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Hearing such news about Asha Bhosle ji reminds us how deeply her voice has touched generations. A true legend whose music transcends time and emotion. Her legacy will forever live in our hearts. Thank you for the inspiration,” penned Harbhajan Singh.

“A timeless voice, a legendary legacy. Saddened to hear about the passing of Asha Bhosle ji. Her voice will live on forever,” wrote Yusuf Pathan.

IPL franchise Punjab Kings wrote,“Thank you for the melodies that will echo forever! Rest in peace, Asha ji.”

Delhi Capitals wrote,“Always in our hearts, Asha ji.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wrote,“A timeless voice. An irreplaceable legacy. Her music will live on forever. Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants posted,“Your voice will always remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, Asha ji."

Asha Bhosle, one of the most influential singers of her era, debuted with a playback for the 1943 Marathi film 'Majha Bal'. She is renowned for her performances in notable songs such as 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani', 'Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji', 'O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan', and 'Ye Ladka Hai Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana'.

In addition to Hindi, she has sung in approximately 20 Indian and international languages.

In 2006, she revealed that she has nearly 12,000 songs to her name. Over her decades-long career, she collaborated with renowned music composers like Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman.

Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards for many of her standout songs. In 2000, she was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2000, she received the Padma Vibhushan.