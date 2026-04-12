Domestic Tourism Seen As Key To Sustaining Jordan's Tourism Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- Domestic tourism is emerging as a central pillar in sustaining Jordan's tourism sector, helping offset fluctuations in inbound travel and support broader economic activity, industry stakeholders said.Officials and sector representatives told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that domestic tourism contributes to maintaining hotel occupancy, sustaining operations of travel agencies and tour guides, and supporting businesses linked to transport, hospitality, and local services.Chairman of the Jordan Hotels Association Hussein Hilalat said domestic tourism plays an important role, particularly as regional developments continue to affect international travel flows. He noted that destinations such as Petra and Madaba rely heavily on foreign visitors in terms of demand and spending.Hilalat said the "Urdunna Jannah" program has helped stimulate domestic demand and generate additional activity across several destinations, particularly during periods of lower international tourism. He added that the program has had a positive impact on hotel occupancy rates in some areas and could be further strengthened through diversified packages and targeted incentives.Chairman of the Association of Travel Agents and Tourism Companies Mahmoud Al-Khasawneh described domestic tourism as a "safety valve" for the sector, especially during periods of reduced foreign arrivals, noting that it supports continuity of operations.He said efforts are ongoing, in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and relevant stakeholders, to further develop domestic tourism and encourage Jordanians to visit sites across the Kingdom.Al-Khasawneh added that the "Urdunna Jannah" program has contributed to increasing demand and improving occupancy rates for tourism companies, noting that it has helped activate between 70% and 75% of registered agencies through subsidized offers.He pointed to rising operational costs, particularly in the hotel sector, as a challenge affecting pricing and limiting domestic tourism demand, calling for preferential rates for Jordanian citizens to encourage local travel.Head of the Jordan Tour Guides Association Ayman Omar said domestic tourism has provided income opportunities for workers across the sector, including tour guides, drivers, and business owners, helping reduce losses during slower periods.He added that the program has also contributed to raising awareness among Jordanians about the country's cultural and historical heritage.Tourism investor and member of the Tourism Committee at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Osama Abu Taleb said domestic tourism should be viewed as a strategic priority, given its role in supporting tourism value chains and sustaining sector activity.He said the "Urdunna Jannah" program represents a model that can be further developed to expand its impact, particularly following recent updates that diversified routes and broadened participation.