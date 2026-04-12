War Update: 120 Clashes And 2,299 Ceasefire Violations Recorded On Front Lines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing operational information as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

After 4:00 p.m., 1,723 ceasefire violations were recorded by the end of the day. Specifically: 25 enemy assaults, 365 enemy shellings, 566 strikes by kamikaze drones (Lancet, Molniya), and 767 strikes by FPV drones. At the same time, there were no strikes by missiles, guided aerial bombs, or Shahed-type UAVs.

As of 7:00 a.m. on April 12, 2,299 ceasefire violations were recorded. Specifically: 28 enemy assaults, 479 enemy shellings, 747 strikes by kamikaze drones (Lancet, Molniya), and 1,045 strikes by FPV drones. There were no strikes by missiles, guided aerial bombs, or Shahed-type UAVs.

According to updated information, the enemy carried out 58 airstrikes yesterday, dropping 184 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the Russians deployed 8,458 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,947 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 123 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, including on the area of the village of Pidhavrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kopani, Charivne, Rivne, Obshche, Omelnyk, and the city of Kherson were hit by airstrikes.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery struck four areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as two command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times and carried out 46 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including six using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attempted five times to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Veterynarne, Prylipka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked four times toward the settlements of Petropavlivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted nine times to breach Ukrainian defenses near Zarichne and toward Shyikivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Platonivka and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

Ukraine's USFs eliminate over 82,000 Russian troops in 10 months

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Dorozhne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Novohryhorivka, Ternove, and toward Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were seven attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Myrne, and toward Charivne and Huliaipole.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful offensive operations toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, a ceasefire was implemented on the front lines during the Easter celebrations.

During the“ceasefire,” the Russians killed a Ukrainian evacuation group and shot four prisoners.

Photo: AFU General Staff