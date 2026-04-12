Azerbaijani Premier League Round 27 Concludes With Gabala Vs Imishli Clash
The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 at the Gabala City Stadium.
Gabala currently sits in 11th place in the standings with 19 points, while Imishli is ranked ninth with 23 points.
The match will be officiated by referee Rashad Ahmadov, assisted by Eyyub Ibrahimov, Tarlan Talibzadeh, and Islam Mammadov. VAR duties will be handled by Ali Aliyev, with Zohrab Abbasov serving as AVAR.
Amrah Ibrahimov has been назначен as referee-inspector, while Kifayat Mustafayeva will act as the AFFA representative for the match.
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