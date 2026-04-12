IPL 2026: Overton Deserved Player Of The Match Award In CSK's Win Over DC, Opines Jaffer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes England seam-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton was more deserving of the Player of the Match award than centurion Sanju Samson in Chennai Super Kings beating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs, adding that his spell was the point of difference in the five-time winners getting their first win of IPL 2026.

Samson was given the award for hitting an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, while Overton's figures of 4-18 on a batting-friendly surface ensured DC were bowled out for 189. "According to me, it should have been Overton. If he didn't get the spell, CSK wouldn't have won. Because he got very important wickets. In four overs, just 18 runs, where the target was 210. I thought the point of difference was that.

"Although, if Sanju didn't get the innings, (CSK) wouldn't have scored so many runs (212 for 2). So it was very difficult (to decide). But in such a big game, where batting is easy, I think Overton should have been given (the player of the match award)," said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

Overton dismantled the DC middle order, claiming the important wickets of Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Auqib Nabi, and Tristan Stubbs. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch agreed with Jaffer's views and lauded Overton's ability to maintain high speeds while executing his variations – pacy deliveries mixed with hit-the-deck balls.

"He was bowling fast, up in the mid- to high 140s. Thinking back to the Big Bash, where he played for Adelaide Strikers, he was consistently up in the high 140s as well. So, he's a serious cricketer. For me, he should be the Player of the Match. On a batting-friendly wicket, here was the point of difference.

"He just strangled them through the middle when he had that opportunity. Big wickets at big times. I think he's a seriously good cricketer. The skill set that he brings - bat, ball, field - another one of those players that you want in the game, in the contest, when it's on the line. He likes the big moments. Every time he gets an opportunity around the world, whether it's franchise (cricket) or for England, he gets the job done," added Finch.