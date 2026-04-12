Navy To Hold Commanders' Conference From April 14, Review Strategy As Energy Security Takes Centre Stage

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Indian Navy will hold the inaugural biannual Commanders' Conference from April 14 to 16, at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, as announced by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

This Conference takes place amidst the Indian Navy's deployment in the Indian Ocean, where it is tasked with protecting oil tankers that are travelling towards India after passing through the Strait of Hormuz, in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "The Apex Level Conference offers a stage for comprehensive review of the Navy's operational posture to protect national maritime interests, capability development and strategic alignment with national security objectives."

"This edition holds significant importance in the light of swift naval deployments to safeguard India's Energy Security, amidst ongoing conflict in West Asia with convergence of Multi-National Forces (MNFs) in the Indian Ocean Region," the Ministry added.

The Conference also holds major significance in reaffirming the Navy's operational doctrine, inter-services coordination and technology-driven response mechanisms post Operation Sindoor -- India's decisive actions against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Home Secretary Govind Mohan will also address the Conference. The event will also feature embedded discussions with senior naval leadership.

The Ministry of Defence said that these interactions are aimed at "enhancing interoperability and jointness, and deriving a broader perspective on national stability, security architecture, and collaborative approach to address future maritime challenges".

The forum will act as a platform for direct interaction with national leadership, helping to set a strategic direction for naval plans.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, along with operational commanders and senior naval leaders, will review and assess plans to tackle the multi-dimensional challenges posed by the current geo-strategic environment.

"Alongside security imperatives, the deliberations will focus on achieving decisive operational success, enhancing blue-water capabilities, training, human resource management, sustainable maintenance practices, effective employment of uncrewed systems, Operational Logistics, and other key enablers for combat readiness of platforms," the officials said.

The discussions will also review the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap for Pan Navy solutions and data-driven technologies for seamless operations.

On a broader canvas, the Ministry of Defence stated that the Indian Navy's apex leadership will review overall preparedness to deliver military success when directed by the Centre, in line with the four roles of the force as elaborated in the Indian Maritime Doctrine (IMD).

"It would entail focus on sustained operations, expanding international cooperation, in addition to furthering the Government of India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), and efforts towards indigenisation and innovation. The deliberations during the Conference would certainly aim towards promoting the Indian Navy as the 'Preferred Security Partner' in the IOR and Indo-Pacific region," the Ministry added.