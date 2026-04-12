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Netanyahu Wants Lebanon Peace Deal 'That Will Last For Generations'

Netanyahu Wants Lebanon Peace Deal 'That Will Last For Generations'


2026-04-12 04:13:45
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that any peace agreement reached with Lebanon must be one that "lasts for generations".

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"Lebanon has approached us. In the past month, it has reached out several times to begin direct peace talks," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

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"I have given my approval, but on two conditions: we want the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations."

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Khaleej Times

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