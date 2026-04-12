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Dubai: Young 'Sheikh Of Happiness' Distributes Flags Following Sheikh Mohammed's Call

Dubai: Young 'Sheikh Of Happiness' Distributes Flags Following Sheikh Mohammed's Call


2026-04-12 04:13:27
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Inspired by a leadership call for unity, the young Emirati returns with a simple gesture that resonated across Dubai Boulevard
    By: Waad Barakat

    A young boy handing out UAE flags on Dubai's Boulevard Street is drawing attention online, with many recognising him as Majed Omar, the child widely known as the UAE's“Sheikh of happiness”.

    Majed, who previously went viral riding in a miniature Mercedes, was seen offering small UAE flags to passersby, prompting smiles and brief interactions that quickly spread across social media.

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    His gesture comes days after a call by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, urging residents and citizens to raise the UAE fla as a symbol of unity, pride, and collective strength. The response across the country was immediate, with buildings, homes, and even delivery bikes decorated with the flag.

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    Majed's act appeared to reflect that wider moment. By taking to the streets with flags in hand, the young boy translated the message into a simple, personal gesture.

    This wasn't the first time Majed capture national attention. In February during the Hope Makers event, he gifted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum a rose, a moment that was widely shared online.

    Originally from Sharjah, Majed has become known for small acts that resonate widely, turning brief public interactions into moments that reflect a broader sense of community.

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Khaleej Times

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