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Saudi Arabia Restores Full Capacity On East-West Oil Pipeline


2026-04-12 04:01:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy announced the restoration of operational capacity at key energy facilities and the East-West pipeline following recent attacks, reinforcing supply stability.

The ministry confirmed that full pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline-estimated at around seven million barrels per day-has been successfully restored within a short period. Production at the Manifa field has also recovered, while work continues to fully restore output at the Khurais field.

The recovery follows earlier disruptions that impacted pumping capacity and production levels across multiple sites. Authorities highlighted the rapid response as a reflection of the Kingdom's strong operational resilience and crisis management capabilities.

The ministry added that these efforts ensure the continuity and reliability of energy supplies to both local and global markets, supporting broader economic stability.

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Gulf Times

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