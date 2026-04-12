Alsharbatly Tops Diamond, Gohal Wins Bronze Tour At Hathab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly delivered a commanding performance to secure victory in the Diamond Tour during the tenth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's (QEF) main arena yesterday.

Competing in the Accumulator with Joker class over 150cm, Alsharbatly guided Frenchy Vds to the top of the podium after collecting 65 points in a time of 55.62 seconds. Qatar's Nasser Al Ghazali finished second with Heavens Light H on 65 points in 60.65 seconds, while Kuwait's Yara Al Hunaidi secured third place aboard Caprice 563 in 62.00 seconds.

The Bronze Tour individual class, staged as a Table A one round against the clock over 120cm, witnessed a fiercely contested finish among the large field of riders.

The podium winners of the Bronze Tour individual class, Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Gohal (centre), Qatar's Ahmad Jassim Al Suwaidi (left) and Saudi rider Khaled Al Hadi pose for a photo.

Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz Gohal clinched victory with a faultless round aboard Apollon du Banney, clocking 49.51 seconds. Qatar's Ahmad Jassim Al Suwaidi followed closely in second place with Power Girl Jmg in 49.52 seconds, narrowly ahead of Saudi rider Khaled Al Hadi, who completed the podium with Carlton de Sauvageonn in 49.67 seconds.

In the team standings of the Bronze Tour, Al Shaqab Team delivered a composed performance to secure first place with a combined clear effort in 110.13 seconds. Marwan Al Shaqab finished second in 112.26 seconds, while Aladeed Al Shaqab claimed third place after accumulating eight faults in 102.51 seconds.

Young talents also showcased their developing skills in the Future Riders class over 90cm, staged in a two-phase format. Qatar's Abdulla Faisal Al Mana emerged victorious riding Brooq with a double-clear round in 17.47 seconds. Fahad Talal Al Naimi secured second place aboard Kroaat Van Orchid's in 19.36 seconds, while Norah Jassim Al Thani completed the podium with Sandor in 20.73 seconds.

Commenting after the conclusion of the tenth round, Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, emphasised that supporting riders remains a central priority within the QEF's strategy.

He highlighted that providing an ideal competitive environment is fundamental to the committee's vision, noting that the support extends beyond elite riders to include emerging talents in junior and future rider categories through dedicated competitions designed to build experience and confidence.

The Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour features 14 rounds staged across the QEF's facilities and the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, and remains one of the country's most prominent domestic equestrian championships.