Team Qatar On Pole At ELMS Season Opener In Barcelona

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Doha: Team Qatar GT made a strong start to its 2026 European Le Mans Series (ELMS) campaign after securing pole position in the GT category during qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya yesterday.

Running the Mercedes-AMG LMGT3 in collaboration with Iron Lynx, Team Qatar GT features a driver lineup of Abdulla Al Khelaifi, Julian Hanses, and Adam Christodoulou.

Al Khelaifi took on driving duties in the qualifying session and delivered a decisive performance.

He set the fastest lap of 1:42.289 across eight laps, with an average speed of 163.9 km/h, to secure pole position for Team Qatar ahead of the season-opening race.

TF Sport qualified second, just 0.063 seconds behind, while Proton Competition placed third with a gap of 0.485 seconds. Racing Spirit of Leman and Kessel Racing rounded out the top five, 0.662 and 0.863 seconds off the pace respectively.

The 2026 European Le Mans Series calendar features six rounds across Europe: Barcelona from April 10 to 12, followed by Paul Ricard on May 3, Imola on July 5, Spa-Francorchamps on August 23, Silverstone on September 13, and Portimao on October 10.