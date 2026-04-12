Qatar And Lebanon Discuss Developments In Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi has discussed the latest regional developments with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of Lebanon H E Youssef Raji.

The talks over the phone on Friday put a particular focus on the situation in Lebanon as well as a range of issues of common interest.

Al Khulaifi reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation of the Israeli raids that targeted multiple areas in Lebanon, describing them as brutal.

He also expressed Doha's full solidarity with the Republic of Lebanon in the measures it is taking to maintain its security and stability, and reaffirmed its firm position regarding Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.