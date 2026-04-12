NCB's Crackdown On Interstate Racket: 210 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized Four Arrested In Nagpur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major interstate ganja trafficking network, seizing 210 kilograms of contraband valued at approximately Rs 20 crore and arresting four individuals in Nagpur.

According to an official release, the operation was carried out on Saturday (April 11) based on specific intelligence inputs. NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted two accused, identified as P. Kumar and R. Kumar, who were travelling in a truck bearing a West Bengal registration.

The agency stated,“During the search, 210 kgs of Ganja guilefully concealed among the legitimate cargo of metal sheets was found and seized.” The concealment technique indicated a well-planned attempt to evade detection while transporting the narcotics across state lines.

Following sustained interrogation of the accused, investigators revealed that the contraband had been sourced from the Sambalpur region, which is known as a key hub for illicit ganja supply. Acting on further leads, two Nagpur-based distributors, identified as Patil and Varma, were also apprehended in a follow-up operation.

The NCB said the seized consignment was intended for distribution across several cities in Maharashtra. The release noted,“This seized consignment of 210 kg ganja was destined for distribution at various locations in Maharashtra like Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pune and Mumbai from where it was to be sold in retail to end customers and local peddlers.”

Officials said the network was part of a larger organised syndicate involved in drug trafficking and retail distribution. Further investigation is underway to trace additional links and dismantle the wider supply chain.

Highlighting the significance of the operation, the NCB said,“This operation underscores NCB's sustained efforts in dismantling organised drug syndicates and targeting habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem.” The agency reiterated its commitment to achieving the national goal of a drug-free India, adding that it remains focused on upholding the vision of a“Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047”.

The NCB has also urged citizens to assist in the fight against narcotics by sharing information through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (toll-free number 1933), assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

The bust marks a significant success in curbing interstate drug trafficking and preventing large-scale distribution of illegal substances across Maharashtra.