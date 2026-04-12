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EUR/USD ADVANCES CAUTIOUS Y AS MARKETS ASSESS INFLATION AND GEOPOLITICAL RISKS
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The EUR/USD pair has maintained an upward trend in recent sessions, reaching the
1.17230 area, supported by weakness in the US dollar following the announcement
of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. This environment has allowed the
euro to post several consecutive days of gains, reflecting reduced demand for safe-
haven assets and a renewed risk appetite across global markets.
However, the pair's advance has been moderate and lacks strong momentum, as
investors continue to assess the sustainability of the geopolitical agreement. Doubts
about the ceasefire's durability and potential violations by the parties involved have
dampened enthusiasm, leading to intraday volatility.
On the macroeconomic front, recent US data have shown mixed signals, contributing
to dollar weakness. On the one hand, inflation, as measured by the PCE index, has
moderated in line with expectations. However, it remains above the Federal
Reserve's target, indicating that inflationary pressures have not fully subsided.
On the other hand, economic growth is beginning to slow, while the labor market is
showing signs of gradual cooling. This balance between persistent inflation and
softer economic activity reinforces the Federal Reserve's cautious stance, which is
leaning toward a prolonged pause in its monetary policy cycle.
In this context, market attention is focused on the upcoming inflation data releases,
particularly the Consumer Price Index (CPI). These figures will be key in shaping
expectations for future interest rate moves. They could trigger more pronounced
movements in EUR/USD, depending on whether they confirm a clearer
disinflationary trend.
At the same time, developments in Middle East tensions remain a key driver of
global sentiment. Although the ceasefire has temporarily reduced risks, the situation
remains fragile, with potential episodes of escalation that could revive demand for
the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.
From the European side, the euro finds additional support in the perception that the
European Central Bank may maintain a relatively restrictive stance for longer,
especially if inflation in the eurozone remains resilient. This helps sustain the
divergence in expectations relative to US monetary policy.
Overall, the EUR/USD price action reflects a delicate balance between fundamental
and geopolitical factors. The pair benefits from a weaker dollar and improved risk
sentiment but faces clear limitations amid persistent uncertainty and the lack of
strong economic catalysts.
In conclusion, EUR/USD maintains a moderately bullish bias in the short term,
supported by dollar weakness and partial de-escalation in the Middle East. However,
the lack of clarity on monetary policy and ongoing geopolitical risks suggests that
further gains may remain gradual and highly sensitive to incoming economic data
and global headlines.
1.17230 area, supported by weakness in the US dollar following the announcement
of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. This environment has allowed the
euro to post several consecutive days of gains, reflecting reduced demand for safe-
haven assets and a renewed risk appetite across global markets.
However, the pair's advance has been moderate and lacks strong momentum, as
investors continue to assess the sustainability of the geopolitical agreement. Doubts
about the ceasefire's durability and potential violations by the parties involved have
dampened enthusiasm, leading to intraday volatility.
On the macroeconomic front, recent US data have shown mixed signals, contributing
to dollar weakness. On the one hand, inflation, as measured by the PCE index, has
moderated in line with expectations. However, it remains above the Federal
Reserve's target, indicating that inflationary pressures have not fully subsided.
On the other hand, economic growth is beginning to slow, while the labor market is
showing signs of gradual cooling. This balance between persistent inflation and
softer economic activity reinforces the Federal Reserve's cautious stance, which is
leaning toward a prolonged pause in its monetary policy cycle.
In this context, market attention is focused on the upcoming inflation data releases,
particularly the Consumer Price Index (CPI). These figures will be key in shaping
expectations for future interest rate moves. They could trigger more pronounced
movements in EUR/USD, depending on whether they confirm a clearer
disinflationary trend.
At the same time, developments in Middle East tensions remain a key driver of
global sentiment. Although the ceasefire has temporarily reduced risks, the situation
remains fragile, with potential episodes of escalation that could revive demand for
the US dollar as a safe-haven asset.
From the European side, the euro finds additional support in the perception that the
European Central Bank may maintain a relatively restrictive stance for longer,
especially if inflation in the eurozone remains resilient. This helps sustain the
divergence in expectations relative to US monetary policy.
Overall, the EUR/USD price action reflects a delicate balance between fundamental
and geopolitical factors. The pair benefits from a weaker dollar and improved risk
sentiment but faces clear limitations amid persistent uncertainty and the lack of
strong economic catalysts.
In conclusion, EUR/USD maintains a moderately bullish bias in the short term,
supported by dollar weakness and partial de-escalation in the Middle East. However,
the lack of clarity on monetary policy and ongoing geopolitical risks suggests that
further gains may remain gradual and highly sensitive to incoming economic data
and global headlines.
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