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Ahmad Assiri Research Strategist at Pepperstone
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Gold is showing signs of stabilisation-like setup after a period of volatility with its recent price action largely reflecting a repricing of geopolitical risk more than any other factor.
The metal briefly moved above the 4,800 level following the ceasefire announcement, before paring back on some gains and currently holding above 4,700 as conditions in the Gulf show relative improvement.
Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains fragile in reality. Importantly, signals from the physical market do not yet indicate a return to normal conditions. Shipping activity through the Hormuz remains extremely limited, operating at less than 10% of typical levels, with only a handful of vessels crossing compared to the usual flow of around 45 ships per day.
This divergence between improving headlines and ongoing logistical constraints keeps the risk intact, feeding into energy prices and indirectly weighing on gold.
Technically perspective, the 4,800 level is acting as near-term resistance, while the 4,700 - 4,720 range serves as initial support. The more significant medium term level remains around the 50 day moving average which is within sight to reclaim and is being closely monitored by market participants.
Volatility has eased somewhat over the past two days potentially signaling a phase of accumulation. This aligns with a broader wait-and-see stance in the market as risks have not been priced out.
Gold will remain sensitive to political headlines, with the potential for renewed upside should tensions in the strait continue to de-escalate
The metal briefly moved above the 4,800 level following the ceasefire announcement, before paring back on some gains and currently holding above 4,700 as conditions in the Gulf show relative improvement.
Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains fragile in reality. Importantly, signals from the physical market do not yet indicate a return to normal conditions. Shipping activity through the Hormuz remains extremely limited, operating at less than 10% of typical levels, with only a handful of vessels crossing compared to the usual flow of around 45 ships per day.
This divergence between improving headlines and ongoing logistical constraints keeps the risk intact, feeding into energy prices and indirectly weighing on gold.
Technically perspective, the 4,800 level is acting as near-term resistance, while the 4,700 - 4,720 range serves as initial support. The more significant medium term level remains around the 50 day moving average which is within sight to reclaim and is being closely monitored by market participants.
Volatility has eased somewhat over the past two days potentially signaling a phase of accumulation. This aligns with a broader wait-and-see stance in the market as risks have not been priced out.
Gold will remain sensitive to political headlines, with the potential for renewed upside should tensions in the strait continue to de-escalate
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