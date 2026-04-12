Girls Outshine Boys In Telangana Intermediate Exams

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Girls outperformed boys in the Telangana Intermediate public examinations, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) declared the results of the Intermediate first year and second year (Classes 11 and 12).

A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared in the examination held in February-March

The overall pass percentage for the first year was 66.20. The pass percentage among girls was 74.40, while it was only 57.69 per cent among boys. A total of 4,89,123 students wrote the first-year exams, and out of them 3,23,807 have qualified.

The overall pass percentage for the second year stood at 70.58. In the second year, too, girls outshone the boys. The pass percentage among girls was 78.65, while only 62.50 per cent of boys passed the exam. A total of 5,07,948 students had appeared in the second-year exams, and out of them, 3,58,490 pupils passed the exams.

The pass percentage has slightly increased this year compared to 2025.

For the second year, the pass percentage this year has gone up to 75.61 per cent from 72.34 per cent in 2025.

Government advisor K. Keshav Rao announced the results in the presence of education secretary Yogita Rana and other officials.

Keshav Rao congratulated the students who have passed the exams and their parents. He expressed his best wishes to the students for higher studies.

Among districts, Medchal Malkajgiri stood first in terms of pass percentage in the first year, while Jayashankar Bhupalapally came first in the second year.

The Board of Intermediate Education announced that students may apply for re-verification and recounting from April 13 to April 20.

The Board also announced the schedule for the advanced supplementary exams to be held from May 13. Advanced supplementary practical exams will be conducted from May 22. Both exams will be held in two sessions.

The fees for the advanced supplementary exams can be paid from April 13 to April 20.