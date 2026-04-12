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Kerry Claims Netanyahu Pressed US for Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly urged successive American administrations to launch military strikes on Iran, though most US presidents rejected the idea.
During a televised interview on The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Kerry described being present in several meetings with Netanyahu, recalling: “He wanted us to strike.”
According to Kerry, the Israeli leader raised the proposal directly with multiple US presidents.
He explained that Barack Obama declined the suggestion, as did Joe Biden and George W. Bush.
Kerry added: “The only president who has agreed to this, obviously, is President Trump.”
He went on to reference recent coverage of these discussions, explaining that Netanyahu had outlined a structured argument in favor of military action, which he described as “a four-point pitch.”
Kerry noted that the proposal suggested such a strike could “kill the leadership,” “incite a change of regime,” and “destroy the military.”
He further remarked that the accounts detailing these exchanges appeared reliable, stating they “seemed like good reporting.”
Additionally, Kerry indicated that these proposals were presented in high-level meetings involving senior officials, where differing perspectives were weighed before decisions were made.
During a televised interview on The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Kerry described being present in several meetings with Netanyahu, recalling: “He wanted us to strike.”
According to Kerry, the Israeli leader raised the proposal directly with multiple US presidents.
He explained that Barack Obama declined the suggestion, as did Joe Biden and George W. Bush.
Kerry added: “The only president who has agreed to this, obviously, is President Trump.”
He went on to reference recent coverage of these discussions, explaining that Netanyahu had outlined a structured argument in favor of military action, which he described as “a four-point pitch.”
Kerry noted that the proposal suggested such a strike could “kill the leadership,” “incite a change of regime,” and “destroy the military.”
He further remarked that the accounts detailing these exchanges appeared reliable, stating they “seemed like good reporting.”
Additionally, Kerry indicated that these proposals were presented in high-level meetings involving senior officials, where differing perspectives were weighed before decisions were made.
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