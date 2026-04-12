Man Found Hanging From Mango Tree In UP's Farrukhabad Village Family Alleges Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) Panic and tension gripped Jyonta village under the Mohammadabad police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district after the body of a 35-year-old man, who had come to visit his in-laws, was found hanging from a mango tree under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. The deceased's family has alleged murder, while police have initiated a probe.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, son of Ram Avtar, a resident of Vikas Nagar locality on Mainpuri Road under Aliganj police station limits in Etah district. According to police, Sanjay had arrived at his in-laws' house in Jyonta village on April 11. His body was discovered the next morning hanging from a mango tree in the field of a local resident, Jogendra Singh.

The incident came to light when villagers, who had gone out early in the morning, spotted the body and alerted the family members of his in-laws. Subsequently, Sanjay's father-in-law, Naresh Chandra, informed the police by dialling 112.

Acting on the information, Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Shukla, along with a police team, rushed to the spot and initiated a preliminary inquiry. The Dial 112 team also recorded the initial details of the incident.

Raising serious allegations, the deceased's father, Ram Avtar, claimed that his son was murdered, and his body was later hung from a tree to make it appear as a case of suicide. He stated that Sanjay had returned from Delhi just three days ago and had gone to his in-laws' residence a day before the incident.

On the other hand, the deceased's wife, Moni, presented a different account, stating that the couple had been facing marital discord for some time. She alleged that Sanjay had threatened her in the past, including issuing threats of self-harm and even attempting to intimidate her with threats of burning her with petrol. She further claimed that there had been frequent disputes between them over an alleged extramarital relationship of Sanjay in Delhi. According to her, the situation had escalated earlier as well, prompting a call to Dial 112.

Sanjay Kumar was the eldest among five siblings. He was married to Moni in 2009, and the couple has two children -- a daughter and a son. The sudden death has left the family in deep shock, with his mother Surajmukhi and other relatives inconsolable.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected crucial evidence. Sub-Inspector Arvind Awasthi conducted the inquest proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Police officials said that further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and the ongoing investigation.