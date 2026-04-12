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EY India & UPES set a benchmark for industry-integrated learning with seven new programs
(MENAFN- Avian We) Dehradun, 10 April 2026: Today, UPES School of Business and EY India announced the launch of seven new academic programs that are entirely co-designed, co-created and co-delivered through a structured knowledge partnership between the two institutions. Spanning three MBA programs and four undergraduate degrees, the initiative represents one of the most substantive industry–academia collaborations in Indian higher education, bringing the knowledge, standards and real-world insight of a Big 4 professional expertise directly into degree-level study. With this, the UPES School of Business and EY India have extended their joint portfolio to a total of eight offerings, with four MBA programs and four UG degree programs. These offerings reflect a shared vision to build future-ready talent with strong foundations in business, finance, technology and real-world industry application.
The newly launched MBA programs include MBA AI for Business, MBA Financial Technology, MBA Investment Banking and Capital Markets. At the undergraduate level, the new programs include BBA Data Science and AI, BAccounting and Finance, BBanking and Insurance, and BInternational Finance. These, added to the existing MBA Strategic Financial Management offered by EY India and UPES School of Business, make this one of the most robust sets of industry-aligned offerings by any B-school in the country.
These programs have been conceived in direct response to the sweeping disruption reshaping the global economy. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, the proliferation of digital financial infrastructure, intensifying regulatory complexity and shifting geopolitical dynamics, data-led decision-making and new business models are transforming the skills that employers demand and the challenges that professionals must navigate. Both EY India and UPES School of Business recognised the need for a fundamentally different model that would not only deliver up-to-date knowledge, but place students in genuine proximity to professional practice from the very start of their degree, addressing the need for more integrated, applied and industry-connected higher education.
At the heart of this collaboration is a co-designed, co-created and co-delivered model that goes far beyond a conventional industry association, bringing UPES and EY India together to shape program architecture, curriculum and classroom experience in a deeply integrated manner. A defining feature of the EY India-UPES model is the 600--plus hours of EY-led instruction for MBA programs and 270-plus hours for the UG programs, which gives students direct exposure to industry expertise, professional methodologies and real business contexts. Designed to be rigorous and demanding, the programs prepare students to tackle complex challenges and build the skills and mindset sought by leading employers across finance, technology and consulting.
These programs also reflect university’s wider commitment to delivering high-quality, future-facing education through an AI-first, industry-integrated approach. Combining emerging areas such as AI, data science and finance with rigorous, practitioner-led delivery, they are already generating strong early feedback from students, who have responded positively to the intensity of the learning experience, real-world industry exposure and stronger alignment with evolving career opportunities.
Md. Furqan Warsi, Partner, FAAS, EY India said, “The pace and nature of disruption across business, finance and technology demand a fundamentally different approach to how future professionals are prepared. Through this knowledge partnership with UPES, we have worked closely to co design and co deliver programs that bring industry practice into the academic journey from the very beginning. By combining rigorous academic foundations with direct exposure to real business contexts, we aim to help students develop not just knowledge, but the judgment, adaptability and confidence required to succeed in an increasingly complex world.”
Speaking on the launch, Arup Majumdar, Associate Dean, School of Business, UPES said, “The world of business is being reshaped at an unprecedented pace, and higher education must respond with equal urgency and intent. These programs have been built to reflect that reality. By bringing together academic strength and practitioner insight through a genuinely collaborative model, we are enabling students to develop the kind of skills, mindset and adaptability that the future workplace will demand.”
Through this latest expansion of the UPES–EY India knowledge partnership, both institutions aim to help shape a new generation of professionals equipped not only with knowledge, but with the judgement, agility and applied capabilities needed to succeed in contemporary business environments. The launch further strengthens the role of industry-academia collaboration in building stronger student outcomes, enhancing employability and preparing graduates for emerging opportunities across sectors. With this, UPES is setting a new benchmark in Indian education.
The newly launched MBA programs include MBA AI for Business, MBA Financial Technology, MBA Investment Banking and Capital Markets. At the undergraduate level, the new programs include BBA Data Science and AI, BAccounting and Finance, BBanking and Insurance, and BInternational Finance. These, added to the existing MBA Strategic Financial Management offered by EY India and UPES School of Business, make this one of the most robust sets of industry-aligned offerings by any B-school in the country.
These programs have been conceived in direct response to the sweeping disruption reshaping the global economy. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, the proliferation of digital financial infrastructure, intensifying regulatory complexity and shifting geopolitical dynamics, data-led decision-making and new business models are transforming the skills that employers demand and the challenges that professionals must navigate. Both EY India and UPES School of Business recognised the need for a fundamentally different model that would not only deliver up-to-date knowledge, but place students in genuine proximity to professional practice from the very start of their degree, addressing the need for more integrated, applied and industry-connected higher education.
At the heart of this collaboration is a co-designed, co-created and co-delivered model that goes far beyond a conventional industry association, bringing UPES and EY India together to shape program architecture, curriculum and classroom experience in a deeply integrated manner. A defining feature of the EY India-UPES model is the 600--plus hours of EY-led instruction for MBA programs and 270-plus hours for the UG programs, which gives students direct exposure to industry expertise, professional methodologies and real business contexts. Designed to be rigorous and demanding, the programs prepare students to tackle complex challenges and build the skills and mindset sought by leading employers across finance, technology and consulting.
These programs also reflect university’s wider commitment to delivering high-quality, future-facing education through an AI-first, industry-integrated approach. Combining emerging areas such as AI, data science and finance with rigorous, practitioner-led delivery, they are already generating strong early feedback from students, who have responded positively to the intensity of the learning experience, real-world industry exposure and stronger alignment with evolving career opportunities.
Md. Furqan Warsi, Partner, FAAS, EY India said, “The pace and nature of disruption across business, finance and technology demand a fundamentally different approach to how future professionals are prepared. Through this knowledge partnership with UPES, we have worked closely to co design and co deliver programs that bring industry practice into the academic journey from the very beginning. By combining rigorous academic foundations with direct exposure to real business contexts, we aim to help students develop not just knowledge, but the judgment, adaptability and confidence required to succeed in an increasingly complex world.”
Speaking on the launch, Arup Majumdar, Associate Dean, School of Business, UPES said, “The world of business is being reshaped at an unprecedented pace, and higher education must respond with equal urgency and intent. These programs have been built to reflect that reality. By bringing together academic strength and practitioner insight through a genuinely collaborative model, we are enabling students to develop the kind of skills, mindset and adaptability that the future workplace will demand.”
Through this latest expansion of the UPES–EY India knowledge partnership, both institutions aim to help shape a new generation of professionals equipped not only with knowledge, but with the judgement, agility and applied capabilities needed to succeed in contemporary business environments. The launch further strengthens the role of industry-academia collaboration in building stronger student outcomes, enhancing employability and preparing graduates for emerging opportunities across sectors. With this, UPES is setting a new benchmark in Indian education.
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