PM Modi 'Deeply Concerned' Over Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concern over the health of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, wishing her a speedy recovery after she was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."

Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle Hospitalised for Exhaustion and Chest Infection

The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. The development was confirmed by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.

Family Confirms Admission, Requests Privacy

Confirming the hospitalisation on social media, Zanai said, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

Since news of her hospitalisation emerged, fans across the country have expressed concern and offered prayers for her recovery. Further details about her health condition remain undisclosed.

A Look at Asha Bhosle's Illustrious Career

Asha Bhosle is among the most celebrated playback singers in Indian music history, with a career spanning over eight decades. She has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and has contributed extensively to films, private albums, and live performances in India and internationally.

Her illustrious career has earned her several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, which she received in 2008.

Beginning her musical journey in 1943, she went on to become one of the most successful voices in Hindi cinema. In 2011, she was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)

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