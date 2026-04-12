Why Asha Bhosle's 'Dum Maro Dum' Was Banned: Here's The Real Reason

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was hospitalised following a reported cardiac issue, with family sharing an update as fans revisit one of her most iconic yet once-banned songs.

There are reports that Bollywood's popular singer Asha Bhosle was hospitalised after her health declined. She is currently getting treatment. But did you know one of her biggest superhit songs was once banned? Let's find out which song it was...

Dev Anand's film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' from the 70s completely rocked the box office. The film had one amazing song after another. One of these was 'Dum Maro Dum..', which kicked up a huge storm and was eventually banned.

The song 'Dum Maro Dum...' from the 1971 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' made history. RD Burman's music and Asha Tai's voice made it an overnight sensation. However, the way the song showed Zeenat Aman embracing hippie culture and being intoxicated caused a massive controversy. People accused the song of promoting drug use, and it was banned from radio and TV.

Even though Asha Bhosle's song 'Dum Maro Dum..' faced controversy and a ban, it is still considered a Bollywood classic. People love listening and dancing to it even today.

Asha Bhosle sang her first film song, 'Chala Chala Nav Bala', for the Marathi movie 'Majha Bal' in 1943. Datta Davjekar composed the music for the film. She made her Hindi film debut with the song 'Sawan Aaya' for Hansraj Behl's 'Chunariya' (1948). But another film, 'Andhon ki Duniya', released before 'Chunariya' in the same year, and she sang three songs across both films. Her first solo Hindi song was for the movie 'Raat Ki Rani' (1949).

Talking about Asha Bhosle's work, her career includes film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeet. Besides Hindi, she has sung in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. She has recorded over 12,000 songs in her career.