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Go Spiritual Named Official Spiritual Partner for DigiFest 2026
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Mumbai : Go Spiritual, a leading organization dedicated to spirituality, mental health, wellness, and holistic living, has been officially appointed as the Spiritual Partner for DigiFest 2026.
Organized by Inkspell Media, DigiFest 2026 is one of the most anticipated platforms in India’s marketing and digital ecosystem. It will bring together marketing leaders, digital innovators, brand strategists, content creators, and industry changemakers for a powerful day of thought leadership, high-level networking, and recognition of excellence.
This year, DigiFest 2026 marks the milestone editions of its flagship award— — the Drivers of Digital Awards (10th Edition), Social Stars Awards (5th Edition), and AdWorld Showdown (4th Edition). These prestigious awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation across digital marketing, content creation, social media excellence, media strategies, and brand communication, while fostering meaningful conversations on the future of the industry.
As the Official Spiritual Partner, Go Spiritual will bring a unique dimension of mindfulness, inner balance, and holistic wellness to the event. The organization will contribute its expertise to infuse the summit with conscious leadership perspectives, emphasizing the importance of mental wellbeing, ethical practices, and mindful growth in t’day’s fast-paced digital world.
The event will also feature insightful thought leadership sessions, including the powerful keynote address “Marketing in 2030: What Will Define the Next”Decade?” by Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director of FTA Global, and a stimulating fireside chat titled “Inside the Mind of a Modern CMO: Balancing Growth, Bran” & Tech” with prominent leaders Nidhi S. Mittal, Shweta Srivastava, and Ashish Pruthi.
Commenting on the partnership, Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment“Group, said: “We are delighted to be the Spiritual Partner for DigiFest 2026. In an industry driven by speed, technology, and constant innovation, it is essential to balance professional excellence with inner wellbeing and conscious leadership. Go Spiritual is proud to support this prestigious platform by bringing mindfulness and holistic perspectives that complement the dynamic conversations on digital marketing and b”and innovation.”
Sonu Tyagi is an acclaimed writer, director, producer, and visionary entrepreneur with qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking. With extensive experience across top advertising agencies and media houses, he seamlessly blends creative expertise with a deep commitment to spirituality, mental health, and social causes.
He has co-produced the critically acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters and is currently involved in the upcoming global film Liberation and the satirical comedy Camp Decent. He was recently honored as one of the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Heal”h” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards.
About Go Spiritual Go Spiritual is a leading Spiritual & Wellness organization working towards promoting spirituality, spiritual awareness, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, events, media, and social causes. Operating under the Approach Entertainment Group, Go Spiritual has recently launched its News Magazine & App and is preparing to introduce the Go Spiritual Web TV & OTT platform to deliver uplifting and conscious content.
About Approach Entertainment Group Approach Entertainment is an award-winning Celebrity Management, Film Productions & Entertainment Marketing Company. Approach Communications is a full-fledged award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications Agency. The group also includes Approach Bollyw—od — a specialized Bollywood newswire and app.
Organized by Inkspell Media, DigiFest 2026 is one of the most anticipated platforms in India’s marketing and digital ecosystem. It will bring together marketing leaders, digital innovators, brand strategists, content creators, and industry changemakers for a powerful day of thought leadership, high-level networking, and recognition of excellence.
This year, DigiFest 2026 marks the milestone editions of its flagship award— — the Drivers of Digital Awards (10th Edition), Social Stars Awards (5th Edition), and AdWorld Showdown (4th Edition). These prestigious awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation across digital marketing, content creation, social media excellence, media strategies, and brand communication, while fostering meaningful conversations on the future of the industry.
As the Official Spiritual Partner, Go Spiritual will bring a unique dimension of mindfulness, inner balance, and holistic wellness to the event. The organization will contribute its expertise to infuse the summit with conscious leadership perspectives, emphasizing the importance of mental wellbeing, ethical practices, and mindful growth in t’day’s fast-paced digital world.
The event will also feature insightful thought leadership sessions, including the powerful keynote address “Marketing in 2030: What Will Define the Next”Decade?” by Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director of FTA Global, and a stimulating fireside chat titled “Inside the Mind of a Modern CMO: Balancing Growth, Bran” & Tech” with prominent leaders Nidhi S. Mittal, Shweta Srivastava, and Ashish Pruthi.
Commenting on the partnership, Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment“Group, said: “We are delighted to be the Spiritual Partner for DigiFest 2026. In an industry driven by speed, technology, and constant innovation, it is essential to balance professional excellence with inner wellbeing and conscious leadership. Go Spiritual is proud to support this prestigious platform by bringing mindfulness and holistic perspectives that complement the dynamic conversations on digital marketing and b”and innovation.”
Sonu Tyagi is an acclaimed writer, director, producer, and visionary entrepreneur with qualifications in Psychology, Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking. With extensive experience across top advertising agencies and media houses, he seamlessly blends creative expertise with a deep commitment to spirituality, mental health, and social causes.
He has co-produced the critically acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters and is currently involved in the upcoming global film Liberation and the satirical comedy Camp Decent. He was recently honored as one of the “Top Most Leaders in Mental Heal”h” at the 7th World Mental Health Congress & Awards.
About Go Spiritual Go Spiritual is a leading Spiritual & Wellness organization working towards promoting spirituality, spiritual awareness, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, events, media, and social causes. Operating under the Approach Entertainment Group, Go Spiritual has recently launched its News Magazine & App and is preparing to introduce the Go Spiritual Web TV & OTT platform to deliver uplifting and conscious content.
About Approach Entertainment Group Approach Entertainment is an award-winning Celebrity Management, Film Productions & Entertainment Marketing Company. Approach Communications is a full-fledged award-winning PR, Digital & Integrated Communications Agency. The group also includes Approach Bollyw—od — a specialized Bollywood newswire and app.
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