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Founder Communities Create Space for Connection as UAE Entrepreneurs Navigate Period of Uncertainty
(MENAFN- niknak pr) As businesses across the UAE continue to navigate a period of regional uncertainty, founder communities are playing an increasingly important role in bringing entrepreneurs together. In response, the Female Founders Network (FFN), part of Founders Official, is opening access to its upcoming April Flagship Event, offering a limited number of complimentary places to ensure more founders can connect, share challenges, and access support during this time.
While operations across the country have largely stabilised, many founders and teams continue to navigate the underlying impact of uncertainty. For early-stage and growth businesses in particular, moments like these can influence decision-making, confidence and long-term planning.
“We felt it was important to create space for founders to come together right now,” said Nicki Bedford, Founder and CEO of Founders Official. “When the external environment feels uncertain, community becomes a critical part of how businesses stay steady and move forward.”
The initiative forms part of a broader effort by Founders Official to prioritise access and community during periods where founders may otherwise feel isolated or uncertain. The upcoming Flagship Event, taking place on Wednesday, 22nd April at AXD Space in Al Quoz, will bring together entrepreneurs, operators and business leaders for a morning of discussion, connection and informal networking. The session will feature insights from Venetia Archer, Founder and CEO of Ruuby, alongside curated networking formats designed to encourage more meaningful conversations between attendees.
While operations across the country have largely stabilised, many founders and teams continue to navigate the underlying impact of uncertainty. For early-stage and growth businesses in particular, moments like these can influence decision-making, confidence and long-term planning.
“We felt it was important to create space for founders to come together right now,” said Nicki Bedford, Founder and CEO of Founders Official. “When the external environment feels uncertain, community becomes a critical part of how businesses stay steady and move forward.”
The initiative forms part of a broader effort by Founders Official to prioritise access and community during periods where founders may otherwise feel isolated or uncertain. The upcoming Flagship Event, taking place on Wednesday, 22nd April at AXD Space in Al Quoz, will bring together entrepreneurs, operators and business leaders for a morning of discussion, connection and informal networking. The session will feature insights from Venetia Archer, Founder and CEO of Ruuby, alongside curated networking formats designed to encourage more meaningful conversations between attendees.
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