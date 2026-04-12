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Under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport Bupa Arabia Concludes Bupa Marathon with Participation of More Than 2,700 Participants
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Bupa Arabia concluded the activities of the““Bupa Marath”n,” which was held at Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City (Misk City) in Riyadh, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, with the participation of more than 2,700 male and female participants of different ages and abilities, including people with disabilities.
The event witnessed participation from individuals representing 51 nationalities, in addition to 593 participants from community sports groups, reflecting the international nature and social diversity of the event.
The marathon brought together a wide segment of the community in one sporting event, enhancing awareness of the importance of physical activity and encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles, as part of joint efforts to promote a culture of sports participation.
This year’s Bupa Marathon was organized under the slogan“ “Every step makes a differ”nce”, embodying Bupa ’rabia’s direction toward improving quality of life and promoting healthy lifestyles, in alignment with Vision 2030 goals of building a vibrant and healthy society. The event also reflects Bup’ Arabia’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives that raise health awareness and encourage individuals to adopt more active and sustainable lifestyles, creating a lasting positive impact beyond the event toward a healthier and more vibrant future.
The event was attended and participated in by several prominent leaders, including Dr. Badr Al Badr, CEO of Misk, and Tariq Al-Amoudi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bupa Arabia, who joined the race, reflecting national leadership support for community and health initiatives.
A Competition Full of Enthusiasm
The marathon featured an energetic atmosphere among participants who competed across three race categories: 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km, allowing various segments of society to participate, from beginners to more experienced participants.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony honoring winners across different categories, where three winners from each gender were crowned in a festive atmosphere with strong engagement from participants and attendees.
Female participation recorded a notable increase, reaching 40% compared to 34% in the 2024 edition, reflecting the growing involvement of women in sports events and strengthening their presence in the sports scene.
A Comprehensive Sports and Community Experience
The event included a wide range of accompanying activities, such as interactive sports experiences, a dedicated family zone, partner booths, food and beverage areas, as well as live entertainment and music performances that added a vibrant atmosphere.
The marathon was supported by several partners and sponsors, including ASICS, Nova, Plenty SL’’s, Joe & The Juice, WA éafé, Extreme Nutrition, Breath, Delta Fitness, and NAQAA Solutions for Sustainability Services, all of whom contributed to delivering an integrated experience for participants.
Bupa Clinics also participated by providing comprehensive on-site medical services, including specialized consultations on healthy lifestyles and promoting health awareness, alongside efficiently handling a variety of medical cases. Fully equipped ambulances and trained emergency teams were also available to ensure the highest levels of safety and healthcare, reinforcing the organi’ers’ commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment throughout the event.
Sustainability and Social Responsibility
As part of Bupa Arabi’’s commitment to sustainability, the event implemented an integrated recycling initiative, which included distributing eco-friendly bins across various locations at the venue. A total of 20 kg of plastic was collected and recycled, reflecting a clear commitment to responsible and sustainable environmental practices.
The initiative contributed to reducing carbon emissions by 20 kg of CO₂, saving 115.48 kWh of energy, preserving 0.504 cubic meters of landfill space, and reducing oil consumption by 0.326 barrels. Visitors were also educated on waste sorting and encouraged to adopt responsible environmental practices.
Plants were also distributed to participants, accompanied by awareness messages encouraging them to continue their sustainability journey at home.
This initiative aligns with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, encouraging individuals to adopt sustainable practices starting with simple steps, such as planting at home, to enhance environmental awareness and embed a culture of sustainability in society, under the message:
“Take it home and help it bloom. Together, we grow toward sustainability. Start it with a plan”.”
The experience was further enhanced by a dedicated recovery zone equipped with tools to help participants restore their energy after the race.
Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle
Commenting on this, Feras Altamimi, Managing Director - Corporate Sales at Bupa Arabia, said:
“Bupa Marathon represents one of the community initiatives through which we aim to encourage individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle, especially with the growing awareness of the importance of physical activity and its role in improving quality of life.
We were keen to deliver a comprehensive experience that combines sports with interactive activities in a motivating environment, encouraging different segments of society to parti”ipate.”
He added:
“At Bupa Arabia, we believe that such initiatives contribute to supporting public health and promoting a culture of sports, helping build a more active and healthier society, while reinforcing the concept of prevention before treatmen”.”
Toward a Healthy and Sustainable Future
Bupa Arabia continues to support community initiatives and promote health and wellbeing concepts by launching health programs in collaboration with government entities and local partners, contributing to raising health awareness and supporting sustainability. The company is also working to expand its sports events across several cities in the Kingdom, while developing strategic partnerships that deliver integrated community experiences, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and enhancing quality of life, reflecting Bupa A’abia’s vision of building a healthier and more sustainable society.
The event witnessed participation from individuals representing 51 nationalities, in addition to 593 participants from community sports groups, reflecting the international nature and social diversity of the event.
The marathon brought together a wide segment of the community in one sporting event, enhancing awareness of the importance of physical activity and encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles, as part of joint efforts to promote a culture of sports participation.
This year’s Bupa Marathon was organized under the slogan“ “Every step makes a differ”nce”, embodying Bupa ’rabia’s direction toward improving quality of life and promoting healthy lifestyles, in alignment with Vision 2030 goals of building a vibrant and healthy society. The event also reflects Bup’ Arabia’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives that raise health awareness and encourage individuals to adopt more active and sustainable lifestyles, creating a lasting positive impact beyond the event toward a healthier and more vibrant future.
The event was attended and participated in by several prominent leaders, including Dr. Badr Al Badr, CEO of Misk, and Tariq Al-Amoudi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bupa Arabia, who joined the race, reflecting national leadership support for community and health initiatives.
A Competition Full of Enthusiasm
The marathon featured an energetic atmosphere among participants who competed across three race categories: 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km, allowing various segments of society to participate, from beginners to more experienced participants.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony honoring winners across different categories, where three winners from each gender were crowned in a festive atmosphere with strong engagement from participants and attendees.
Female participation recorded a notable increase, reaching 40% compared to 34% in the 2024 edition, reflecting the growing involvement of women in sports events and strengthening their presence in the sports scene.
A Comprehensive Sports and Community Experience
The event included a wide range of accompanying activities, such as interactive sports experiences, a dedicated family zone, partner booths, food and beverage areas, as well as live entertainment and music performances that added a vibrant atmosphere.
The marathon was supported by several partners and sponsors, including ASICS, Nova, Plenty SL’’s, Joe & The Juice, WA éafé, Extreme Nutrition, Breath, Delta Fitness, and NAQAA Solutions for Sustainability Services, all of whom contributed to delivering an integrated experience for participants.
Bupa Clinics also participated by providing comprehensive on-site medical services, including specialized consultations on healthy lifestyles and promoting health awareness, alongside efficiently handling a variety of medical cases. Fully equipped ambulances and trained emergency teams were also available to ensure the highest levels of safety and healthcare, reinforcing the organi’ers’ commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment throughout the event.
Sustainability and Social Responsibility
As part of Bupa Arabi’’s commitment to sustainability, the event implemented an integrated recycling initiative, which included distributing eco-friendly bins across various locations at the venue. A total of 20 kg of plastic was collected and recycled, reflecting a clear commitment to responsible and sustainable environmental practices.
The initiative contributed to reducing carbon emissions by 20 kg of CO₂, saving 115.48 kWh of energy, preserving 0.504 cubic meters of landfill space, and reducing oil consumption by 0.326 barrels. Visitors were also educated on waste sorting and encouraged to adopt responsible environmental practices.
Plants were also distributed to participants, accompanied by awareness messages encouraging them to continue their sustainability journey at home.
This initiative aligns with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, encouraging individuals to adopt sustainable practices starting with simple steps, such as planting at home, to enhance environmental awareness and embed a culture of sustainability in society, under the message:
“Take it home and help it bloom. Together, we grow toward sustainability. Start it with a plan”.”
The experience was further enhanced by a dedicated recovery zone equipped with tools to help participants restore their energy after the race.
Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle
Commenting on this, Feras Altamimi, Managing Director - Corporate Sales at Bupa Arabia, said:
“Bupa Marathon represents one of the community initiatives through which we aim to encourage individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle, especially with the growing awareness of the importance of physical activity and its role in improving quality of life.
We were keen to deliver a comprehensive experience that combines sports with interactive activities in a motivating environment, encouraging different segments of society to parti”ipate.”
He added:
“At Bupa Arabia, we believe that such initiatives contribute to supporting public health and promoting a culture of sports, helping build a more active and healthier society, while reinforcing the concept of prevention before treatmen”.”
Toward a Healthy and Sustainable Future
Bupa Arabia continues to support community initiatives and promote health and wellbeing concepts by launching health programs in collaboration with government entities and local partners, contributing to raising health awareness and supporting sustainability. The company is also working to expand its sports events across several cities in the Kingdom, while developing strategic partnerships that deliver integrated community experiences, encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles and enhancing quality of life, reflecting Bupa A’abia’s vision of building a healthier and more sustainable society.
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