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Tehran Says No One Had Expectation Of Reaching Agreement With US In One Session: State TV

Tehran Says No One Had Expectation Of Reaching Agreement With US In One Session: State TV


2026-04-12 02:06:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's foreign ministry said no one had held any expectation that talks with the United States could have reached an agreement within one session after the negotiations in Islamabad stalled on Sunday.

"Naturally, from the beginning we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation," ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

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He said Tehran was "confident that contacts between us and Pakistan, as well as our other friends in the region, will continue".

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The Peninsula

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