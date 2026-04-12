DFI-Backed Palestinian Feature To World Premiere At Cannes 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has revealed that its grant-funded feature film“Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep”, by Palestinian director Rakan Mayasi, is set to have its world premiere in the“Un Certain Regard” section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, as stated in posts on DFI's social media platforms.

The prestigious selection, revealed on April 9, underscores Qatar's growing role in nurturing independent Arab cinema and amplifying diverse regional voices on the global stage.“Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep” is one of two Arab productions chosen for“Un Certain Regard” this year, joining Moroccan director Laïla Marrakchi's La Más Dulce.

The film, Mayasi's debut feature, received post-production support from DFI as part of its Fall 2025 Grants cycle under the MENA Feature Narrative category. A co-production involving Palestine, Belgium, Lebanon, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, the 100-minute drama is set in the fog-shrouded Bekaa Valley of Lebanon.

It explores themes of tribal codes, revenge, and sacrifice through the story of two sisters, Jawaher and Reem, who are offered as atonement after a truck is set ablaze in their tightly knit community. As cousin Yaser searches for the missing Gamra amid old grudges and simmering tensions, the narrative delves into the quiet burdens carried by women, the coded language of men, and a land suspended between conflict and fragile hope.

“In a valley veiled by fog and tribal codes, two sisters walk into the night not as daughters, but as offerings,” the official synopsis reads.“This is a story about what happens in the quiet, between fields, behind curtains, inside vans. It is about women who carry too much, men who speak in codes and a land that holds its breath, waiting for something to end...or begin.”

Mayasi, a Palestinian filmmaker born in Germany and based between Brussels and Beirut, brings a deeply personal perspective shaped by diaspora experiences. He studied cinema, theatre, and psychology in Lebanon, received specialised training under the late Iranian master Abbas Kiarostami at the Asian Film Academy in South Korea, and earned an MA in Filmmaking from Belgium's LUCA School of Arts. The director has previously written, directed, and produced several acclaimed short films.

DFI described the Cannes selection as a proud milestone, expressing delight at the international recognition for the project and extending congratulations to the entire creative team. The institute's support forms part of its broader mission to champion independent storytelling from the Arab world and beyond, having backed more than 1,000 projects from over 80 countries since its inception.

The“Un Certain Regard” section at Cannes is renowned for spotlighting bold, innovative, and auteur-driven works that push cinematic boundaries. For Qatar, the selection highlights the success of DFI's strategic investments in developing talent and fostering co-productions that elevate Arab narratives internationally.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled for May.“Yesterday the Eye Didn't Sleep” marks a significant achievement for Palestinian and Qatari cinema alike, further cementing Doha's position as a hub for creative excellence in the region.