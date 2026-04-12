Tehran Decided Not To Accept US Terms As Trump Hints At Potential Naval Blockade Of Iran

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United States Vice President JD Vance announced that his country did not reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear status, as the other side decided not to accept Washington's terms, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a brief press conference after the two sides' meeting in Islamabad, Vance praised the fact that a negotiation round took place, while voicing regret that there was no breakthrough. Still, he also insisted that "that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America." The vice president said that the US team conveyed Washington's "red lines," insisting that, for a deal to be reached, Iran must provide proof that it will not develop a nuclear weapon.

Furthermore, Vance noted that "we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement," leaving unclear whether there would be more talks on Sunday.

United States President Donald Trump hinted that he could introduce a naval blockade of Iran after the latest round of negotiations between the two countries did not result in a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump attached an article by Just News, in which the outlet noted that the president could execute such a move if Iran does not agree to a deal, similarly to what was done in Venezuela.

Previously, US Vice President JD Vance announced that the two parties did not reach a deal as Iran failed to provide clear evidence that it will not develop a nuclear weapon.