Teen Trapped In Clinic Shutter Gap During Theft Bid In Ghaziabad Video Shows Dramatic Rescue (WATCH)

An alleged theft attempt by a minor boy in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram spiralled into a rescue drama after he got trapped in a narrow gap between a clinic's shutter and wall, prompting an urgent response from police and fire officials on Saturday. The clinic is owned by Delhi-based cardiologist, Dr Pawan Sharma, who operates there only a few days each week, leaving the premises shut most of the time.

Around 11am when clinic staff arrived to prepare for the doctor's visit and attempted to lift the shutter after unlocking it, they noticed it was unusually jammed. They heard faint groaning sounds from inside.

Fearing an animal might be trapped, the staff alerted a nearby practitioner, Dr Namit, and informed the police. Dr Sharma was also rushed to the spot. However, what they discovered next left everyone stunned.

Entering through the rear, staff found a minor boy stuck - his torso inside the clinic while his head remained tightly wedged between the shutter and the adjacent wall. The scene, captured on video, showed the boy completely immobilised.

In UP's Ghaziabad last night, a thief broke into a clinic to commit a robbery, but his neck got stuck in the shutter. He remained hanging there like that all night. This afternoon, someone finally spotted him. Fire department was then notified, and he was successfully rescued. twitter/3lpviB7qq4

- Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2026

With initial attempts to free him failing, the fire department was called in. Firefighters arrived around 1.15pm and launched a careful rescue operation using specialised tools. After a tense effort, they managed to safely extricate the boy by adjusting and lifting the shutter.

The minor suffered injuries, including severe scraping on one side of his face. He was immediately given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed that his condition is now stable.

Preliminary findings suggest the boy may have attempted to break into the clinic during the night, only to become trapped in the process.