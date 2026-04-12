Akshay Kumar Leases Andheri Duplex To Aviator Anny Divya For THIS Whopping Amount

A high-value rental deal links Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and aviator Anny Divya, while the actor simultaneously draws massive crowds during promotions for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla

A duplex apartment in Andheri West has been leased in a notable agreement between Akshay Kumar and aviator Anny Divya. The property, located in the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road, spans the 11th and 12th floors and includes a private terrace.

The monthly rent has been fixed at ₹1.44 lakh for a 24-month tenure starting March 1, 2026. Interestingly, the agreement does not include a rent escalation clause or even a security deposit-both uncommon in Mumbai's premium rental market. Official registration took place on April 7, with minimal charges paid toward stamp duty and registration.

Hailing from Vijayawada, Anny Divya has carved an inspiring path in aviation. She became one of the youngest commanders to operate a Boeing 777, a milestone that brought her national recognition.

Her journey began early-she enrolled at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi at just 17 and joined Air India by the age of 19. Over the years, her achievements have made her a prominent figure in India's aviation landscape, symbolising determination and early success.

While the real estate deal made headlines, Akshay Kumar has also been busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. During a promotional event in Noida, the actor drew an overwhelming crowd, leading to chaotic scenes at the venue.

Fans surged forward, some even climbing structures for a better view, causing barricades to give way. Despite the situation, Akshay maintained composure and continued engaging with the audience.

Directed by Priyadarshan and backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film blends horror with humour. Early buzz suggests strong audience curiosity, especially after the trailer showcased a mix of spooky visuals and comic timing.