Healthy Society Builds Prosperous Nation: Mandaviya On Fit India Cycling

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that a healthy and fit society builds a prosperous nation as he participated in the 69th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'.

Speaking to the reporters, Mandaviya said that the Sunday cycling has become a nationwide movement and promotes the message of 'Fit India'. He noted that in order to achieve a prosperous nation, it is important to build a healthy and strong society. The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is a step towards a developed India.

'Healthy Citizens Build a Prosperous Nation'

"Sunday cycling has become a nationwide movement. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi, the youth are more aware of fitness. His 'Fit India' message is not just a slogan but a necessity for a developed nation. Healthy citizens build a healthy society, and a healthy society creates a prosperous nation. To achieve a developed India, let us all join the cycling movement, spread the message of fitness, and keep ourselves fit," he said.

About the Initiative

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised every week by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the Sports Authority of India, along with partners the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb association, Kudo association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOES), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Launched in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to grow as a powerful symbol of community-driven wellness. With lakhs of citizens participating across thousands of locations every week, the initiative reinforces the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi--to make fitness a way of life while addressing critical challenges such as obesity and pollution. (ANI)

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