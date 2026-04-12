MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Health Alert in Costa Rica: Third Chikungunya Case Confirmed After Years of Absence appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

After nearly a decade without active circulation, the Costa Rican Ministry of Health has issued a preventive alert following the confirmation of the third positive Chikungunya case within the national territory in 2026. This new finding underscores the urgent need for the public to strictly resume vector control measures.

The epidemiological report released this Friday indicates that the patient is a 45-year-old male, a foreign national and resident of the province of Guanacaste.

According to authorities, this is an imported case. The investigation determined that the patient entered the country while the virus was in its incubation period. Fortunately, the patient is currently stable and under medical monitoring.

Although the three cases recorded this year are imported, the risk lies in the widespread presence of the Aedes aegypti mosquito throughout the country. If a mosquito bites an infected person, it can trigger local transmission (autochthonous cases)-something that hasn't occurred consistently in Costa Rica since 2017.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to avoid self-medication and visit the nearest health center if they experience:

Sudden high fever: Usually above 39°C (102°F).

Severe joint pain: Often debilitating and accompanied by swelling.

Skin rashes: Red spots on the skin.

General malaise: Fatigue, nausea, and pain behind the eyes.

Prevention Guide: War on Breeding Sites!

Prevention does not rely solely on authorities; it starts in every Costa Rican home. The Ministry has reinforced the call to apply the “Wash, Cover, Flip, and Toss” technique:

Wash: Scrub pet bowls and water basins with a brush.

Cover: Seal water tanks and any containers that must remain outdoors.

Flip: Turn over buckets, bottles, or any objects that can collect rainwater.

Toss: Properly dispose of old tires, cans, and unused plastics.

Important Note: It is recommended to use repellent (with DEET), wear long-sleeved shirts, and install screens on windows to reduce contact with the transmitting mosquito.

The appearance of this third case is a reminder that borders do not stop viruses. While epidemiological surveillance by Inciensa and the CCSS remains active, the most powerful tool remains the elimination of breeding sites in our own backyards.

Have you checked your patio today? Your family's health starts with a mosquito-free home.

The post Health Alert in Costa Rica: Third Chikungunya Case Confirmed After Years of Absence appeared first on The Costa Rica News.