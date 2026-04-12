US-Iran Talks Reach Stalemate In Pakistan, No Agreement Reached: Vance

After hours of negotiations in Pakistan between US and Iran, talks have reached a stalemate on Sunday as US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement has been reached in talks with Iran. He said that while they would be returning to the US, the development is a "bad news for Iran" than it is for the United States.

Addressing reporters from Islamabad, Vance said that during the negotiations that took place for 21 hours, several substantial discussions were held however, no conclusions were reached. "We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America."

"We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement", Vance said.

US Position and 'Final Offer'

He underlined that while the US made it clear what its red lines were and the issues it was willing to accommodate, Iran, however, "chose not to accept our terms".

Responding to the media, Vance reiterated that Washington had sought an affirmative commitment from Tehran not to seek nuclear weapons and the tools to achieve it. He added, "We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept opur terms."

He said that while the US had been very "flexible and accommodating", the talks could not make a headway. "We leave here with a very simple proposal- a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

High-Level US Coordination

During the presser, Vance noted that he spoke with President Donald Trump "consistently", along with several other top US officials throughout the negotiations, which included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command. "We were constantly in communication with the team because we were negotiating in good faith," Vance said.

Scope of Negotiations

Meanwhile, CNN reported that the marathon talks covered issues including the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's nuclear program, as per Iran's foreign ministry. The key announcement by the US Vice-President comes after marathon discussions took place in Islamabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)