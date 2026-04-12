Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Mercury Set To Soar In Delhi-NCR, Heatwave Conditions Expected Soon

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A noticeable shift in weather is underway in Delhi as cool mornings give way to rising daytime heat. With temperatures climbing steadily, the capital is now heading towards its first intense summer spell of the season

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a steady increase in temperatures, marking the end of relatively mild mornings. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum hovers around 18°C to 20°C. However, this is just the beginning. Forecasts indicate that the mercury will continue to climb through the week, reaching 38°C by April 14 and likely touching 40°C by April 17. Clear skies and strong sunshine are accelerating the warming trend, making afternoons increasingly uncomfortable.

Neighbouring regions including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are also experiencing similar weather patterns, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s. Winds blowing at 15–20 kmph are offering only temporary relief from the heat. Meanwhile, air quality levels remain in the moderate category, with AQI ranging between 120 and 150. While not alarming, prolonged exposure outdoors during peak hours could still cause discomfort due to the combined effect of heat and air pollution.

As the heat intensifies, taking basic precautions becomes essential. Staying hydrated is crucial, so carrying water while stepping out is highly recommended. Wearing light, breathable clothing can help manage body temperature. It is best to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours when the sun is strongest. Experts also suggest limiting physical exertion during the day and staying indoors as much as possible to prevent heat-related illnesses. With hotter days ahead, awareness and preparation will be key to staying safe.