Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Southern Tamil Nadu Districts Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal showers have brought brief relief from heat in parts of southern Tamil Nadu. With more rain expected in select districts, the weather department has issued a short-term outlook for the coming days

After weeks of intense summer heat, parts of Kanyakumari district witnessed unexpected rainfall on April 11. Areas like Kuzhithurai, Thirparappu, Thakkalai and Kulasekaram received light showers accompanied by a cool breeze. While the rains caused minor disruptions, many residents welcomed the drop in temperature and the brief relief from humidity.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light rainfall is expected to persist over the next couple of days in Tirunelveli district and parts of the Western Ghats, including Kanyakumari.



April 11–12: Isolated light rain likely in southern districts

April 13–17: Continued chances of light showers in Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli Rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal: Mostly dry weather expected

The rainfall is linked to a low-pressure trough extending from central India down to the Gulf of Mannar at around 0.9 km above sea level.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures are expected to gradually climb across Tamil Nadu.

April 11–12: No major change, but slightly warmer conditions

April 13–15: Temperatures may rise by 2–3°C

Coastal areas: High humidity could lead to discomfort

In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures around 36–37°C and minimum near 27°C. The mix of heat and humidity may make conditions feel more oppressive, especially in coastal belts.

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