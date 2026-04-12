CM Yogi Remembers Maharana Sanga's Courage, Sacrifice On Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to the Rajput ruler Maharana Sangaji on his birth anniversary, remembering his courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting the nation, dharma and self-respect.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described Maharana Sanga as a symbol of struggle, resolve and valour, whose life continues to inspire generations. "Culture of struggle, the living tradition of resolve, and the living embodiment of battle, on the birth anniversary of the mighty Maharana Sangaji, salutations to him a millionfold!" CM said in his post.

He further highlighted the extraordinary resilience of the warrior king, noting that despite suffering numerous injuries in battle, Maharana Sanga never wavered in his commitment to safeguarding his land and values."Despite bearing eighty grievous wounds on your body, your lifelong extraordinary struggle for the protection of the homeland, our dharma, and self-respect remains an inspiration for us all," he said.

The CM also reflected on the enduring message of Maharana Sanga's life, emphasising the importance of standing firm for identity and honour."Your sacrificial life reminds us that one who stands firm for identity and honor, their consciousness is never defeated," he added.

CM Yogi Highlights Defence Tech Prowess

CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the Times Samman-2026 ceremony on Saturday and hailed the pivotal role of the BrahMos missile in 'Operation Sindoor. While addressing, he highlighted that the Brahmos missile, which was developed in Lucknow, executed the very first strike of the operation.

"The BrahMos missile was developed in Lucknow. It executed the very first strike during 'Operation Sindoor', the event left many of the world's major powers visibly trembling," said CM Yogi.

Focus on Drone Technology

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister declared that the state is working towards the development of drone technology by fostering better coordination and aims to take these initiatives forward.

"We have advanced our efforts in the defence sector; specifically, we are working towards the development of drone technology by fostering better coordination. We will take these new initiatives forward," said CM Yogi. (ANI)

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