Kanimozhi Slams BJP, Alleges Party Creates Religious Conflicts In TN

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has accused the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of trying to create "religious conflict" in Tamil Nadu, claiming that "no one can live peacefully" if the party is given space in the state.

'Don't Give Space to BJP'

"We must be firm that under no circumstances should we give space to the BJP in this land, in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is continuously looking for ways to create religious conflicts in Tamil Nadu. If such conflicts arise, none of us can live peacefully. Neither the majority nor the minority communities," the DMK Lok Sabha member said while campaigning for party's candidate for a Alangulam constituency, Manoj Pandian.

DMK Accuses BJP of Stealing Credit for Schemes

The DMK MP also accused the BJP of trying to steal credit for the schemes by the state government. "They claim credit for schemes we fund and implement," Kanimozhi said on Saturday.

Kanimozhi said that the BJP is taking undue credit for the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY- G), claiming that the state government provides more than 60 per cent of the funds for housing. "Union Government is projecting schemes like the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in Hindi, claiming full credit, whereas in reality, 69% of the funding is provided by the Tamil Nadu government, with only 31% coming from the Centre. Despite this, the state government continues to deliver housing support to the people effectively," she said in Tamil.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme PMAY-G, while the standard fund-sharing ratio between the state and Centre is 60:40, in Tamil Nadu the state provides funds in a 62:38 ratio. According to the state government, the cost of one unit is Rs 2.78 lakh, which is including Centre's share being Rs 72,000 and the Rs 48,000 from state, while state adds a support cost of Rs 1.20 lakh for RCC roofing. In addition the state government has said a wage for 90 mandays (Rs.26,460/- at Rs.294/day) is provided under MGNREGS and a fund for construction of Household latrine of Rs.12,000/- (Union share - Rs.7,200/-, State share - Rs.4,800/-) under Swachh Bharat Mission (G).

Development Work and Poll Promises

Talking about other infrastructural development and schemes, DMK MP Kanimozhi said that around combined Rs 50.5 crore worth of drinking water projects have been completed, a government's women's college has been constructed, and a women's ready made garment manufacturing cluster has been established among other projects. She has also further promised dedicated pipeline-based drinking water supply from the Marudhamputhur river, establishment of a new transport depot, and improving the infrastructure of government schools, including given them smart boards.

Electoral Battle in Alangulam

DMK's Manoj Pandian is set to face off against AIADMK candidate KR P Prabakaran. TVK, who is making a debut in the assembly polls has also put up Vibin Chakkaravarthy. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

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