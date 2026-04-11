Swami Vivekananda Statue Unveiled In Seattle Marking Cultural Milestone For Indian Americans

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 12 (IANS) A life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at Westlake Square in downtown Seattle, marking what officials described as a first-of-its-kind installation hosted by a city government in the United States.

The statue was jointly unveiled by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta.

The installation is located at Westlake Square, a central public space in downtown Seattle that draws more than 4,00,000 daily visits and millions of visitors each month. The site is within walking distance of major landmarks, including the Amazon headquarters, the Seattle Convention Center and the Seattle Center Monorail.

Officials said the monument represents the first time a US city government has hosted a statue of Vivekananda. The unveiling ceremony drew several political leaders from the Greater Seattle area, including mayors from Kent, Auburn, Tukwila, Normandy Park and Kirkland, along with city council members and community leaders from the Indian American diaspora.

In her remarks, Wilson said the installation reflects Seattle's“inclusive spirit” and underscores the city's commitment to strengthening cultural ties with India, particularly in a region known for its diverse and globally connected technology ecosystem.

The monument has been gifted by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) to the City of Seattle. Officials said the gesture recognises the city's multicultural character and aligns with broader efforts to deepen cultural engagement between India and the United States.

The unveiling coincided with the celebration of ICCR Day, highlighting India's cultural diplomacy initiatives. The project aims to reinforce people-to-people connections, particularly in the US Pacific Northwest, where the Indian diaspora has a strong presence.

The statue has been sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, who has created over 600 installations across more than 80 countries. His works are often positioned as cultural symbols representing India's heritage and philosophical traditions.

The installation in Seattle adds to a growing number of global commemorations of Vivekananda's legacy, particularly in cities with significant Indian diaspora populations.

India and the United States have increasingly leveraged cultural diplomacy as a complement to their strategic partnership, which spans technology, defence and economic cooperation. Initiatives such as public monuments, cultural exchanges and academic collaborations have been used to deepen engagement beyond government-to-government ties.

The Pacific Northwest, anchored by Seattle, has emerged as a key hub for such engagement, driven by its large Indian-origin population and its role as a global technology centre.