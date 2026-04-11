WEPACK 2026 To Showcase The Future Of Packaging With Eight Integrated Shows In Shenzhen

MENAFN - Market Press Release) WEPACK 2026 World Expo of Packaging Industry will take place from April 15–17, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an). As a leading global event for the packaging sector, WEPACK continues to evolve after 25 years of industry development, positioning itself as a comprehensive platform covering the entire packaging value chain.

25 Years of Industry Expertise, Expanding Across the Full Value Chain

With over two decades of continuous growth, WEPACK has developed into a fully integrated platform encompassing upstream raw materials, converting equipment, packaging materials, finished products, and related services. The eight co-located shows collectively provide a one-stop platform for industry professionals to explore market trends, identify business opportunities, and build strategic partnerships.

Global Participation Driving Efficient Business Matching

WEPACK 2026 will bring together exhibitors across seven major categories, including corrugated and folding carton converting equipment, digital printing and post-press technologies, labels and flexible packaging, industrial papers and specialty materials, packaging containers, food-contact packaging technologies, as well as automation and logistics systems.

The event is expected to attract over 100,000 professional visitors, including more than 7,000 overseas buyers and 7,000 international agents from over 130 countries and regions. Visitor profiles include end-brand owners and decision-makers, packaging converters and printers, material and equipment suppliers, as well as design firms and third-party service providers.

Leveraging its strategic location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, WEPACK serves as a gateway to key markets along the Belt and Road, enabling exhibitors to expand their global footprint and connect with high-growth regions across Asia and beyond.

Key Highlights Showcasing Industry Innovation

A series of featured events and innovation zones will take center stage during the exhibition. International activities such as Indonesia Day, India Day, and Vietnam Day will foster cross-border communication and collaboration.

The Digital Carnival 3.0 will deliver an immersive“order-to-finished product” experience, where visitors can complete the entire process-from online ordering to printing and final product delivery-within 15 minutes across dedicated zones for corrugated, folding carton, and labels. Supporting forums will focus on the growing trend of“small-batch, quick-response” production, with leading companies sharing real-world applications.

Sustainability will be a key focus under the“Green & Low-Carbon Dual Engine” initiative. The Plant Fiber & Food Packaging Manufacturing Technology Expo will showcase innovations such as pulp molding, plastic-free high-barrier materials, and food-grade coatings. In parallel, the Folding Carton show will introduce a dedicated Carbon Neutrality Zone and release the China Packaging Carbon Footprint White Paper, offering actionable guidance for carbon reduction and compliance.

Additionally, new zones dedicated to high-value-added equipment and automation will debut, featuring technologies such as AI vision inspection, robotic palletizing, and MES/WMS systems to help manufacturers improve efficiency and address labor challenges.

Industry“Red Book” Debut to Guide Green Transformation

A major highlight of WEPACK 2026 will be the official launch of the 2026 Packaging Market Demand Evolution Report, jointly developed by RX and D&B Consulting. Known within the industry as the“Red Book,” this report delivers strategic insights into market demand, regulatory trends, and sustainable transformation pathways. It serves as a practical guide for packaging companies seeking to navigate global trade requirements and unlock new growth opportunities.

As the opening approaches, WEPACK 2026 is set to once again bring together the global packaging community in Shenzhen, offering a forward-looking platform for innovation, collaboration, and business growth.