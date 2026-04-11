QSE Index And Volume NEW

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) gained 414.50 points or 4.1% to close at 10,641.68 for the week. Market capitalisation rose by 4.1% to QR629.70bn from QR604.9bn at the end of the previous trading week. Of the 54 companies traded, 49 ended higher and 5 ended lower.

Dlala (DBIS) was the best performing stock for the week, rising 15.3%. Meanwhile, Doha Bank (DHBK) was the worst performing stock for the week, decreasing 5.6%.

Industries Qatar (IQCD), Qatar Islamic Bank (QIBK) and QNB Group (QNBK) were the main contributors to the weekly index gain, adding 97.11, 67.17 and 58.98 points to the index, respectively.

Traded value during the week decreased 6.2% to QR2,311.8mn vs QR2,465.6mn in the prior trading week. Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing (QAMC) was the top value stock traded during the week with total traded value of QR226.1mn.

Traded volume jumped 17.7% to 1,010.9mn shares compared with 858.7mn shares in the prior trading week. The number of transactions decreased 20.3% to 117,865 vs 147,820 in the prior week. Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing (QAMC) was the top volume stock traded during the week with total traded volume of 145.8mn shares.

Foreign institutions turned bullish, ending the week with net buying of QR68.5mn vs net selling of QR73.8mn in the prior week. Qatari institutions remained bullish with net buying of QR66.8mn vs net buying of QR127.8mn in the week before. Foreign retail investors ended the week with net selling of QR12.3mn vs net selling of QR46.9mn in the prior week. Qatari retail investors recorded net selling of QR123.1mn vs. net selling of QR7.1mn. Global foreign institutions are net buyers of Qatari equities by $315.5mn YTD, while GCC institutions are long by $26.4mn.

The QE Index closed up for the week by 4.1%; it printed 10,641.7 as a close. We mentioned last week that a bullish leg was probable. The Index is now facing a strong resistance at the 11,000 level. Clearing the mentioned level means chances for the continuation of the longer-term uptrend are more likely to shape. Our support level based at the 10,000 points.

QSE Market capitalisation DBIS DHBK