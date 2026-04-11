7 Common Social Security Mistakes That Could Cost You Thousands

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Social Security is one of the most important financial lifelines in retirement, but it's also one of the most misunderstood. A single wrong decision can reduce your monthly income for life, sometimes costing tens of thousands (or even over $100,000 ) over time. Many people assume the system is simple, only to discover costly surprises too late. Here are seven of the most common Social Security mistakes that could quietly drain your retirement income.

1. Claiming Benefits Too Early Without a Plan

One of the biggest Social Security mistakes is claiming benefits as soon as you turn 62 without fully understanding the impact. While early access may feel like a win, it permanently reduces your monthly benefit. In many cases, claiming early can cut your payments by up to 30% for life. And it can also lower survivor benefits for your spouse. Many retirees claim early out of fear or urgency rather than strategy. Taking time to evaluate your financial situation can help you avoid locking in a lower income.

2. Not Knowing Your Full Retirement Age (FRA)

Your Full Retirement Age (FRA) is the point where you qualify for your full Social Security benefit, but many people don't know what theirs is. For those born in 1960 or later, FRA is 67, not 65 as many assume. Claiming before the FRA reduces your benefit, while delaying can increase it significantly. Even being off by a year or two can make a noticeable difference in lifetime income. Knowing your FRA is a simple step that can prevent costly miscalculations.

3. Ignoring the Benefits of Waiting Until 70

Delaying your benefits can significantly increase your monthly payments, yet many people overlook this strategy. For each year you wait past your FRA, your benefit can grow by about 8% until age 70. Over time, this can add up to tens of thousands of extra dollars. Still, millions of Americans claim early and leave money on the table. If your health and finances allow, waiting can be one of the smartest moves you make.

4. Overlooking Spousal and Survivor Benefits

Many couples fail to coordinate their Social Security strategy, which can cost them significantly. Spousal benefits can provide up to 50% of a partner's benefit, while survivor benefits can be even higher. Failing to plan around these options is a common Social Security mistake. For example, having the higher-earning spouse delay benefits can increase the surviving spouse's income later. Without coordination, couples may miss out on thousands of dollars. Understanding how benefits work together is key to maximizing household income.

5. Underestimating How Long You'll Live

Many people make claiming decisions based on short-term thinking instead of long-term reality. If you live into your 80s or beyond, delaying benefits often results in higher lifetime payouts. However, people frequently underestimate their life expectancy and claim too early. Social Security is designed to provide lifelong income, not just short-term support. Planning for longevity can help you avoid running out of money later.

6. Forgetting About Taxes on Benefits

Another surprising factor is that Social Security benefits may be taxable depending on your income. Many retirees don't realize this until they receive a tax bill. This can reduce the amount of money you actually take home each month. Ignoring taxes is one of the more subtle Social Security mistakes, but it can still have a big impact. Coordinating withdrawals from retirement accounts can help minimize taxes. A little planning here can go a long way in protecting your income.

7. Assuming Social Security Will Cover All Your Needs

Perhaps the most dangerous assumption is believing Social Security will fully replace your income. In reality, it typically replaces only about 40% of pre-retirement earnings for average workers. This gap can leave retirees financially vulnerable if they don't have additional savings. Relying too heavily on benefits is one of the most costly Social Security mistakes. Retirement planning should include multiple income sources, not just one. Diversifying your income can help create a more secure financial future.

Why These Mistakes Add Up Faster Than You Think

Each of these Social Security mistakes may seem small on its own, but together they can have a massive financial impact. A slightly lower monthly benefit, combined with taxes and missed strategies, can compound over decades. Many retirees don't realize the cost until it's too late to make changes. The system rewards careful planning, but penalizes rushed decisions. Taking time to understand your options can help you maximize every dollar you've earned. The difference between a good strategy and a bad one can easily be six figures over your lifetime.

Have you started planning your Social Security strategy yet, or are you still unsure when to claim? Share your thoughts in the comments.