Ukrzaliznytsia To Run Test Train To Chișinău Airport On April 13

Ukrzaliznytsia To Run Test Train To Chișinău Airport On April 13
“Ukrzaliznytsia, together with Moldovan colleagues, is introducing a test journey to the Revaca station near Chișinău International Airport. On April 13, train No. 351 'Kyiv–Chișinău' will be extended to Revaca. A free shuttle to the airport will be available for passengers there,” the statement said.
The purpose of the test run is to assess demand for a stop near the airport. If there is strong interest from travelers, Revaca could be added as a permanent stop on the route of train No. 351.Read also: Two Ukrzaliznytsia officials in Kyiv suspected of UAH 4.4M embezzlement in equipment procurement case
As reported by Ukrinform, production of electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia has begun in France, with Ukrainian component manufacturers expected to be involved.
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia
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