Ukrzaliznytsia To Run Test Train To Chișinău Airport On April 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Facebook.

“Ukrzaliznytsia, together with Moldovan colleagues, is introducing a test journey to the Revaca station near Chișinău International Airport. On April 13, train No. 351 'Kyiv–Chișinău' will be extended to Revaca. A free shuttle to the airport will be available for passengers there,” the statement said.

The purpose of the test run is to assess demand for a stop near the airport. If there is strong interest from travelers, Revaca could be added as a permanent stop on the route of train No. 351.

Twoofficials in Kyiv suspected of UAH 4.4M embezzlement in equipment procurement case

As reported by Ukrinform, production of electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia has begun in France, with Ukrainian component manufacturers expected to be involved.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia