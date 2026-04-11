Voting For TTAADC Elections In Tripura Today Across 28 Seats

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Polling for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) General Election 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, across all 28 constituencies in Tripura, with authorities putting extensive arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.

A total of 1,257 polling stations have been set up across 16 subdivisions to facilitate voting. According to official data, 9,62,547 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 4,81,959 men, 4,80,582 women, and 6 transgender voters. Altogether, 173 candidates are in the fray, comprising 165 men and 8 women, making this a closely watched electoral contest.

Polling will begin in the morning, with the administration emphasising its commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections. Security has been significantly strengthened across the council areas. A senior police officer earlier confirmed that elaborate arrangements have been made, with additional forces deployed in all constituencies.

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag earlier stated that the Central government has provided 24 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising around 1,500 personnel, at the last moment for election duty. Of these, 12 companies are from the Border Security Force (BSF), 10 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). These forces have been deployed across all 28 constituencies to maintain security.

In addition, around 12,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and the state police are on duty to ensure law and order. Out of the total polling stations, 311 have been categorised as highly critical, 693 as vulnerable, and 253 as normal, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance.

The elections have witnessed participation from major political players, including the BJP, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front, and the Congress, along with regional parties such as the Tipra Motha Party and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura.

While the BJP, TMP, and Left Front have fielded candidates in all 28 seats, Congress is contesting 27 seats and IPFT 24. Additionally, 38 Independent candidates and several smaller parties are also in the fray.

Notably, the BJP's tribal allies TMP and IPFT are contesting separately after failing to form an alliance for these polls. Key leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, and TMP chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, led intensive campaigns in the run-up to polling, making the contest highly competitive.