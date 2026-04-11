India's 2047 Vision Rooted In Policy: Vinay Kwatra

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 12 (IANS) India's journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047 is anchored in informed academic and policy discourse, India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, said while addressing a major conference in Texas.

Kwatra made the remarks during his virtual address at the inaugural Austin India Conference, themed“India at 100: Decades of Decisions”, hosted by the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, Austin.

Commending the organisers for bringing together scholars, students and practitioners, he said such forward-looking initiatives are critical to deliberating on India's pathway towards Vision 2047, or“Viksit Bharat”.

He underscored that the decisions shaping India's growth are rooted in deep policy discussions, which form the foundation for the country's transformative progress in the coming decades.

India's development and innovation journey would generate shared benefits for both India and the United States, he said adding that there is a deepening of strategic and economic convergence between the two countries.

The conference, organised under the theme of India's long-term development trajectory, brought together stakeholders to examine the country's evolving policy landscape and development priorities.

In a separate session titled“The Growth Triangle”, India's Consul General in Houston, D C Manjunath, said India-US relations continue to strengthen across multiple pillars, including government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people engagement.

He highlighted that these three pillars have underpinned the steady upward trajectory of bilateral ties, reinforcing cooperation across sectors.

Pointing to the growing importance of subnational partnerships, Manjunath identified collaboration between India and Texas as a key component of the broader India-US relationship.

He noted that such regional linkages are playing an increasingly significant role in driving economic engagement, innovation and institutional cooperation.

The event also provided insights into India's policy evolution and development priorities, reflecting a surge in academic and policy interest in the country's growth story.

Manjunath expressed appreciation to the leadership and faculty of the University of Texas, Austin, and reaffirmed the Consulate's commitment to expanding collaboration with academic and research institutions across Texas.

He said such engagement would help nurture dialogue, foster innovation and advance a shared vision of growth and progress.